Andy Murray trolls Nigel Farage over Novak Djokovic support tweet

By Amie Flett
January 10 2022, 2.00pm Updated: January 10 2022, 3.05pm
Andy Murray and Nigel Farage
Andy Murray had a pop at Nigel Farage over his stance on immigration.

Andy Murray has trolled Nigel Farage on Twitter after the politician posted his support for Novak Djokovic in his Australian Covid vaccine battle.

The former UKIP and Brexit Party leader posted about how he was “in the trophy room with Novak’s brother Djordje” as Djokovic’s family awaited the outcome of a court hearing over his entry into Australia.

He also shared a video of him appearing to greet members of Djokovic’s party.

Djokovic had to go to court to secure his entry into the country to play in the Australian Open tennis tournament after initially having his visa revoked due to his vaccination status.

But Murray took umbrage with Farage’s support for the Serbian player, replying on the social media platform: “Please record the awkward moment when you tell them you’ve spent most of your career campaigning to have people from Eastern Europe deported.”

Farage responded by telling the star to “concentrate on tennis”.

He posted: “Dear Andy, you clearly don’t understand politics or the Brexit campaign but are filled with prejudice.

“Concentrate on the tennis and, a word of advice, crack a smile every now and again.”

Murray then retorted with an emoji of a fish on a hook, suggesting Farage had taken the Scotsman’s bait.

Farage had previously spoken out about Australia’s moves to deny Djokovic entry to the country.

It was confirmed early on Monday that Djokovic had won an appeal against the cancellation of his visa, potentially allowing him to play in this month’s tournament.

Novak Djokovic.
Novak Djokovic.

But a minister says he is considering whether using his own powers to cancel the visa, which would potentially still see the world number one deported.

After the appeal win, Djokovic said he was “pleased and grateful” for the decision, tweeting: “Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen.

“I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans.

“For now I cannot say more but THANK YOU all for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong.”

