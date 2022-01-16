Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid rules to ease in Scotland tomorrow ahead of Nicola Sturgeon update

By Alasdair Clark
January 16 2022, 2.49pm Updated: January 16 2022, 3.19pm

Covid rules introduced to tackle the spread of Omicron in Scotland are set to be relaxed tomorrow ahead of an update by Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday.

The first minister announced last week that restrictions put in place to control the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant would change from tomorrow, January 17.

In her review, Nicola Sturgeon announced “phased and careful” changes to the rules on the Covid passport scheme.

Crowd restrictions at football matches were also lifted, allowing clubs to welcome fans back en masse.

Only some of the rules introduced on Boxing Day are set to change, with the restrictions on nightclubs and hospitality remaining in place under current plans.

Ms Sturgeon will give a further update on Tuesday in the Scottish Parliament following a review by the government.

What Covid rules are changing in Scotland?

Limits have been in place for large gatherings for three weeks, limiting outdoor events to no more than 500 people.

This is due to change from January 17, allowing sports events and music to go ahead at full capacity.

Changes have also been announced to the vaccine certification scheme, with people now having to receive a booster jab to be considered fully vaccinated.

Changes to the vaccine passport system were announced

Under the current plan set out by the first minister the rules around hospitality and nightclubs will remain in place.

The Covid certification scheme will also change, with organisers required to check the coronavirus vaccine passport of more people who attend their events than they did previously.

“Our guidance will now stipulate that the organisers of large events of 1000 or more people should check the certification status of at least 50% of attendees, rather than the current 20%, or at least 1000 people, whichever figure is highest,” Ms Sturgeon said.

When is Nicola Sturgeon’s next Covid update?

Nicola Sturgeon is due to update the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday and is likely to speak shortly after 2pm.

She will set out what the government’s latest assessment on the virus is as well as any changes to the current restrictions.

You will be able to watch the update live on Parliament TV.

Latest Covid data

It comes after the Scottish Government confirmed over 7,800 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend.

Data for the number of new infections on Sunday was unavailable due to an IT issue, the government said, however 7,833 positive tests were reported on Saturday.

As of Sunday, 1,562 people are in hospital who have recently tested positive for the virus, up 22 on Saturday’s figure.

A total of 42 patients with the virus are receiving treatment in an intensive care unit.

