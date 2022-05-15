Scottish businessman Sir Angus Grossart dies after short illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Scottish businessman Sir Angus Grossart dies after short illness

By Hannah Ballantyne
May 15 2022, 12.41pm Updated: May 15 2022, 12.47pm
Sir Angus Grossart CBE has passed away at aged 85.
Prominent Scottish businessman Sir Angus Grossart CBE has died aged 85 after a short illness.

Noble Grossart bank confirmed its CEO passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side.

Mr Grossart was born in Glasgow, and trained in law at Glasgow University. Following this he practiced law in Edinburgh for decades.

His businesses have been diverse and in 1969 he founded merchant bank, Noble Grossart, with Sir Ian Noble.

Prominent newspaper chairman

He has also served as vice chairman for Royal Bank of Scotland.

Mr Grossart was a prominent newspaper chairman, chairing both the Scottish Daily Record and the Sunday Mail.

In a statement, Noble Grossart Bank said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce that Sir Angus McFarlane McLeod Grossart has passed away peacefully at home in Edinburgh on the May 13 with his family by his side after a short illness.”

Mr Grossart also served as chairman for the National Galleries of Scotland, where his bust is currently held.

