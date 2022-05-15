Scottish businessman Sir Angus Grossart dies after short illness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Prominent Scottish businessman Sir Angus Grossart CBE has died aged 85 after a short illness.

Noble Grossart bank confirmed its CEO passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side.

Mr Grossart was born in Glasgow, and trained in law at Glasgow University. Following this he practiced law in Edinburgh for decades.

His businesses have been diverse and in 1969 he founded merchant bank, Noble Grossart, with Sir Ian Noble.

Prominent newspaper chairman

He has also served as vice chairman for Royal Bank of Scotland.

Mr Grossart was a prominent newspaper chairman, chairing both the Scottish Daily Record and the Sunday Mail.

In a statement, Noble Grossart Bank said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce that Sir Angus McFarlane McLeod Grossart has passed away peacefully at home in Edinburgh on the May 13 with his family by his side after a short illness.”

Mr Grossart also served as chairman for the National Galleries of Scotland, where his bust is currently held.