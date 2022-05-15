VIDEO: Watch as wood flies off van into path of Fife car in terrifying near miss By Jake Keith May 15 2022, 1.14pm Updated: May 15 2022, 5.39pm [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier The revolting litter found by the roadside and the Fife workers who risk their lives to tackle it Standing Stane Road: Two crashes on notorious Fife route on same day new safety signs confirmed VIDEO: ‘Idiot’ driver criticised as furniture falls from truck on major Fife road VIDEO: Tide lays claim to car left parked on Fife jetty