Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Obituaries

Obituary: John Kernahan, former Perthshire Housing Association chief executive and ‘Big Man’

By Michael Alexander
October 27 2021, 5.00pm
John Kernahan
John Kernahan

Tribute has been paid to former Perthshire Housing Association chief executive John Kernahan, who died suddenly on Thursday October 21 aged 70.

John spent his entire professional life in the housing sector and was deeply committed to improving the housing stock and combatting homelessness.

He began his career aged just 15 as a rent collector for the local council in his native Ardrossan.

He had a brief spell working in Livingston before taking up a position at Edinburgh District Council and then moving to Dundee District Council where he was a principal housing officer for 15 years, helping to establish Gowrie Housing Association which he went on to chair.

Transformation

In 1988, he helped set up the Fairfield Trust in Perth which ultimately successfully transformed the blighted Hunter’s Crescent scheme and two years later was tasked with building the newly formed Perthshire Housing Association, becoming its first chief executive.

He spent the next 21 years developing Perthshire HA and supervising the investment of over £100 million in affordable housing in Perthshire before retiring in 2011 and increasing his involvement with the Homeless International charity.

Expressing his shock and sadness at John’s sudden demise via Scottish Housing News, former Dundee City Council housing convener and SFHA head of publicity and marketing Jimmy Black said: “John Kernahan was a big presence in the housing world when I worked at the SFHA.

“He was a leader and a pioneer who drove change and raised standards in the sector. He was always a very compassionate campaigner for housing justice.”

‘Big Man’

Bruce Forbes, former director at Angus Housing Association Ltd, also paid tribute.

In an appreciation, he said: “The words many have used in contacts with me since his passing have included legend, character, pioneer and of course “Big Man”.

“In Scotland, it’s only very special people who get the moniker of “Big Man.”

“JRK definitely met this standard, both literally and figuratively”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier