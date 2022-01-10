Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jyoti Hazra obituary: Daughter’s tribute to Dundee campaigner who worked for racial harmony

By Chris Ferguson
January 10 2022, 12.00pm Updated: January 10 2022, 12.47pm
Jyoti Hazra.

Jyoti Hazra, a tireless campaigner for racial tolerance and understanding in Dundee and across Scotland, has died aged 91.

He was a long-standing member of the former Dundee District Council’s equal opportunities committee and a past chairman of Tayside Community Relations Council.

During his tenure, he persuaded the then Scottish Office to conduct a survey into the needs of ethnic minorities in Scotland.

Influence

Jyoti, who had been a maths lecturer in Dundee, was a member of the General Teaching Council Scotland, and had served on the consultative committee for the education curriculum in Scotland.

In the latter role he called for examination of all faiths to be included in Higher religious studies.

He will be remembered in Dundee in particular as one of the founding members of Bharatiya Ashram, a centre for the elderly of all ethnic backgrounds.

Beginnings

Jyoti Hazra was born in Kolkata, India, where his father was a prominent doctor.

He attended school, then college, in India before enrolling at Glasgow University to study mining and engineering.

Jyoti graduated in 1952 and met his future wife, Helen, a secretary at the BBC and an accomplished pianist. Their first encounter was at a church dance in Glasgow.

Jyoti Hazra with a copy of his autobiography.

They welcomed their first child, Anil in 1958 and in 1960, the family moved to Assam, India, and Jyoti began work as a coal mine supervisor.

The couple’s daughter, Sunanda, was born during this period.

In 1966, the family returned to Scotland and set up home in Edinburgh and Jyoti began work in an opencast coal mine near Glenrothes.

He was friends with a lot of teachers who persuaded him to go to Moray House, Edinburgh, to gain teaching qualifications.

Career change

Jyoti took their advice, gained his qualifications and secured a job lecturing in mathematics at Dundee College of Commerce, which he held between 1987 and 1997.

It was during this period that Jyoti played his most active part in race and community relations.

His daughter, Sunanda Docherty said: “He was involved with so many committees, and as most of the members were predominantly of white ethnicity, he would light-heartedly tell us that he was the ethnic minority.

“However, he did take all of this seriously because he was seeking and delivering change, helping people to see and understand that we are no different and that the world was changing.

Forward-looking

“He was a visionary, he could see what was happening around him, he wasn’t constrained by past events, he was too interested in a positive future for all of us.”

As well as his statutory roles with local and national government bodies, Jyoti chaired the Bengali Association in Dundee and was a founder member of the Asian Cultural Association.

He founded and became chairman of Dundee Translation and Interpretation Service. He achieved his aim of creating employment for ethnic minorities when the service was taken over by the local authority.

Broadcasting

On Radio Tay’s Campus radio, he produced 11 one-hour programmes called Our Plural Society to promote closer understanding between the various communities in Tayside.

Sunanda said: “He produced and published many papers at this time, one included a report on the Chinese community in Tayside, probably one of the very few papers on the community.

“He even turned down an invitation to meet with Nelson Mandela, as it was his granddaughter’s first birthday party on the same day.”

In 2003, Jyoti and his family travelled to Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh where he received an MBE from the Queen for his services to race relations.

Jyoti Hazra receives his MBE from the Queen.

Shortly after this he received the prestigious award of Videsh Samman from the Consul General of India, for services to India-UK relations.

Jyoti, who was predeceased by Helen in 2016, had been a member of the Labour Party since 1980 and frequently entertained senior politicians at his home.

In 2013 he published his autobiography, My Life, my memories, in which he detailed his journey from India to Scotland and his life of public service.

The family’s announcement can be read here.

