Obituary: George Moran, former Dunfermline Athletic and Cowdenbeath player

By Chris Ferguson
George in his playing days and then later years.
George Moran, former Dunfermline Athletic and Cowdenbeath player has died.

George Moran, who played in the successful Dunfermline Athletic team of the mid to late 1960s, has died aged 77.

He signed in 1965 from the junior ranks and counted future Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, and Alex Totten, who managed St Johnstone, as team mates.

George featured at East End Park over three seasons before continuing his career at his home town club of Cowdenbeath.

Inspiration

He was also credited with fostering the football career of his grandson, Josh Robertson, who was signed by the Pars from Kinnoull Boys’ Club in Perth.

George Moran was born in Cowdenbeath in April 1946 to coalminer Richard Moran and his wife Christina.

He was educated at Beath High School in Cowdenbeath and from an early age it was evident he had the ability to progress in football.

George played right-half for the school team over three seasons and was chosen to play for Fife and District Schools in an international trial.

Trophy winner

He then joined Cowdenbeath Royals and during his two years playing in the juvenile grade, his team swept the boards in every competition they entered.

George then caught the eye of Lochore Welfare and was part of the successful side that won every junior level trophy in which they competed.

That was when Dunfermline Athletic manager William Cunningham came calling. He signed George at £14 a week, rising to £16 during the playing season and while turning out for the reserves, and £22 a week for first team appearances.

After his playing career ended, George had a spell working with Securicor, then with his brother-in-law, Bob, started a business called Venture Carpets, with two outlets in Dundee. For 26 years before retirement, George worked at coffin makers Brian Reid and Sons.

After he retired, George took on a part-time job as caretaker for St Matthew’s Church in Perth.

George and his late wife Sandra, who he married in 1976, also enjoyed travelling widely, to Las Vegas, Thailand, Canada and across Europe.

