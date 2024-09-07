Tributes to prominent Fife businessman, talented sports star and dad-of-seven Andy Wright who died aged 83

Tributes have been paid to a prominent Fife businessman, sports figure and dad-of-seven who has died at the age of 83.

Andrew Walter Yorkstone Wright, known as Andy to his many friends, was born in Wimbledon in 1941 but spent most of his adult life in north east Fife.

He started his life in the region as a student at St Andrews University, where he met his wife, Clare.

He later returned to the town to raise a family and to work as a chartered accountant for Henderson Loggie – now Henderson Black – where he helped scores of local individuals and businesses over the subsequent decades.

Andy was a keen and talented sportsman, playing rugby for Scottish Universities and London Scottish.

He stayed fit and active throughout his life, playing cricket for the St Andrews University staff team and rugby for Madras FP.

He also ran for Fife Athletic Club and was an early completer of the Munros.

Seasoned marathoner Andy enjoyed Park Runs into his final years

In his 60s and 70s, he completed multiple marathons, raising thousands of pounds for good causes.

He posted London Marathon times that placed him among the elite in his age class and continued Park Runs at Craigtoun with his sons and grandsons into his final years.

Andy loved being part of the community and was involved in numerous local activities.

At Madras FP Rugby Club he did everything from running the mini rugby, to taking parties of schoolchildren to Murrayfield internationals, coaching, serving behind the bar, acting as a selector and finally becoming president of the club.

He was said to be instrumental in keeping mini-rugby going during the school strikes of the 1980s.

He also was also one of the driving forces behind the club’s current clubhouse.

Andy raised thousands of pounds for charities

A stalwart of Fife AC and the East Fife Triathlon Club, he took part in and organised a number of events over the years.

This includes a cross-country race in and around Kingsbarns, the village where he lived for 48 years.

The charitable causes Andy was actively involved in are too many to list, but included the Kingsbarns Community Council and Hall, the Skiffington Trust, the Tushinde Children’s Trust, the Cambo Trust, the Ladislav Holy Trust and the StAnza Poetry Festival.

Andy, a devoted family man and friend to many, died peacefully aged 83 on August 6.

A family tribute said: “Andy will be remembered as being kind, fun-loving and fond of a gentle tease, but also as a committed individual with the highest standards of integrity that reflected his strong Catholic faith.

‘His gentle smile and sense of mischief will be greatly missed’

“He never took himself too seriously and his gentle smile and sense of mischief will be greatly missed.”

He is survived by his wife, Clare, seven children and 14 grandchildren.

A mass funeral was held for Andy at St James’ Catholic Church, The Scores, St Andrews on August 28.