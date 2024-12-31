Dundee United’s promotion-winning goalkeeper, Alex Brown, dies at 87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United’s promotion-winning goalkeeper, Alex Brown, dies at 87

The Methil born keeper, who played a key role in Dundee United's promotion to top flight football in 1959/1960, went on to play for Morton and Raith Rovers after 90 appearances for the Tannadice club.

By Michael Alexander
Alex Brown played for Dundee United from 1958 to 1962. Image: Alex Brown
Alex Brown, the former Dundee United goalkeeper who played a pivotal role in the club’s promotion to football’s top flight in 1959/1960, has died at the age of 87.

Known for his steady hands and dedication both on and off the field, the born and bred Fifer leaves behind a legacy as a player, coach, and family man.

Born on August 15, 1937, in Methil, Fife, Alexander Brown grew up in humble surroundings.

His father, also Alex, was a former professional footballer affiliated with St Johnstone, while his mother worked in agriculture.

Former Dundee United goalkeeper Alex Brown in more recent times. Image: Alex Brown

Brown attended Aberhill Primary and Junior schools. It was a time when his love for football flourished.

He played for Bayview Youth Club and Wellsgreen before being spotted by Lochgelly Albert Juniors, a stepping stone to his professional career.

When did Alex Brown sign for Dundee United?

In September 1958, Brown signed for Dundee United under manager Tommy Gray.

At just 21 years old, he made his debut in a 1-0 loss to Brechin City.

Despite the rocky start, he soon established himself as the team’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Over the next four years, he made 90 appearances for the club, with his crowning achievement coming in the 1959-60 season.

Brown played 35 of 36 games that campaign, helping United secure second place in the Second Division and promotion to the First Division.

Dundee United FC team photo in August 1960. Back row (L to R) – Briggs, Alex. Smith, Brown, Ugolini, Neilson, Jackson, Fraser; Middle row – Manager Jerry Kerr, Norris, Doug. Smith, Crabb, Campbell, Rumbles, Carlyle, Whytock, Douglas, Andy Dickson – trainer; Front – Graham, McDonald, Irvine, Walker, Gillespie, McLeod, Ormond, Craig. Image: DC Thomson.

“My dad was so proud of that season,” his son Alex said.

“We found an old Courier showing all the games he played. He was a key part of that promotion.”

Brown’s career continued after Dundee United, with stints at Greenock Morton and Raith Rovers.

Alex Brown played in front of record crowd at Hampden versus Rangers

At Morton, he made headlines playing in the 1963 League Cup Final against Rangers at Hampden Park, an event attended by 105,000 fans – a record crowd for the competition. Rangers won that game 5-0.

A year at Starks Park in Kirkcaldy, playing for Raith Rovers, followed.

Retiring from professional football in 1965, the family planned to emigrate to Australia.

Alex had a coaching job lined up Down Under.

Alex Brown in goal for Morton when they were beat 5-0 by Rangers in 1963 League Cup Final at Hampden. Image: Alex Brown

However, after selling all of their furniture to neighbours, he “took cold feet”.

“My mum and dad had to go back and buy the furniture back again,” laughs son Alex.

“That would be 1965. I was four going on five.”

Alex Brown returned to Hampden, winning Scottish Amateur Cup title as coach

Although he retired from professional football in 1965, Brown’s passion for the game remained undiminished.

He spent decades coaching amateur and youth teams, guiding Methil Star Colts to victory in the Under-21 Scottish Cup at Warout Stadium, Glenrothes, in 1979.

He later guided Norton House to the Scottish Amateur Cup title in 1989, beating Dundee’s Lawside at Hampden.

His coaching style earned him widespread respect.

“He treated every player the same,” his son said.

Alex Brown in goal for Dundee United. Image: Alex Brown

“He made you feel like you were the best player in the world.

“Every guy respected him. He loved goalkeepers, of course, but everyone felt valued.”

What did Alex Brown do for a living when he retired from professional football?

Outside of football, Brown worked for 37 years as a furnace man and grinder at Balfour’s in Leven, retiring in 2000.

Tragically, he was later diagnosed with asbestosis.

His family attribute this to his time working in a bygone time when safety measures like masks were not yet standard practice.

Despite his illness, Brown remained active for as long as he could, continuing to enjoy walks and visits with family.

His son Alex recalled: “He loved walking. People would always say, ‘We saw your dad up here, or down there.’

“Even when he started struggling for breath, he kept going as long as he could. It was tough to see him at the end, but he handled it bravely.”

Brown married Elizabeth (Betty) in Methil Parish Church in the mid-1950s when they were both just 18.

They built a life together, raising two sons, Alex and Thomas (Tam), and eventually welcoming seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Brown’s football legacy has continued through the family.

Press coverage in 1985 marking 25th anniversary of Dundee United’s 1960 promotion to top flight. Image: Alex Brown.

His son Alex played for Raith Rovers under Gordon Wallace in the late 1970s, while Alex Jnr’s grandson currently plays for East Fife Boys Club.

“My dad’s love for football influenced all of us,” said his son Alex, who was coached by his father during Norton House’s Scottish Amateur Cup triumph.

“He was strict but fair. He had routines for everything, but he was also easy to talk to. He was just a great dad.”

Lifelong football fan

Even after his playing and coaching days were over, Brown remained a football fan.

While predominately a Rangers fan, he followed Dundee United’s results.

He occasionally attended matches at Tannadice, Tynecastle, and Parkhead.

Later in life, he enjoyed watching games on TV with his family, his love for the sport never fading.

Alex Brown passed away on December 22.

His family remembers him not only as a skilled goalkeeper and dedicated coach but as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

“He was regimental in his routines but full of love for life and family,” his son Alex reflected.

Alex Brown’s wife Betty passed away on February 1, 2011.

He is survived by his sons Alex and Tam, seven grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family are especially grateful to Alex Jnr’s wife Christine and sister-in-law Sharon who helped look after him towards the end.

