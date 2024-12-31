Dundee United’s promotion-winning goalkeeper, Alex Brown, dies at 87

Alex Brown, the former Dundee United goalkeeper who played a pivotal role in the club’s promotion to football’s top flight in 1959/1960, has died at the age of 87.

Known for his steady hands and dedication both on and off the field, the born and bred Fifer leaves behind a legacy as a player, coach, and family man.

Born on August 15, 1937, in Methil, Fife, Alexander Brown grew up in humble surroundings.

His father, also Alex, was a former professional footballer affiliated with St Johnstone, while his mother worked in agriculture.

Brown attended Aberhill Primary and Junior schools. It was a time when his love for football flourished.

He played for Bayview Youth Club and Wellsgreen before being spotted by Lochgelly Albert Juniors, a stepping stone to his professional career.

When did Alex Brown sign for Dundee United?

In September 1958, Brown signed for Dundee United under manager Tommy Gray.

At just 21 years old, he made his debut in a 1-0 loss to Brechin City.

Despite the rocky start, he soon established himself as the team’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Over the next four years, he made 90 appearances for the club, with his crowning achievement coming in the 1959-60 season.

Brown played 35 of 36 games that campaign, helping United secure second place in the Second Division and promotion to the First Division.

“My dad was so proud of that season,” his son Alex said.

“We found an old Courier showing all the games he played. He was a key part of that promotion.”

Brown’s career continued after Dundee United, with stints at Greenock Morton and Raith Rovers.

Alex Brown played in front of record crowd at Hampden versus Rangers

At Morton, he made headlines playing in the 1963 League Cup Final against Rangers at Hampden Park, an event attended by 105,000 fans – a record crowd for the competition. Rangers won that game 5-0.

A year at Starks Park in Kirkcaldy, playing for Raith Rovers, followed.

Retiring from professional football in 1965, the family planned to emigrate to Australia.

Alex had a coaching job lined up Down Under.

However, after selling all of their furniture to neighbours, he “took cold feet”.

“My mum and dad had to go back and buy the furniture back again,” laughs son Alex.

“That would be 1965. I was four going on five.”

Alex Brown returned to Hampden, winning Scottish Amateur Cup title as coach

Although he retired from professional football in 1965, Brown’s passion for the game remained undiminished.

He spent decades coaching amateur and youth teams, guiding Methil Star Colts to victory in the Under-21 Scottish Cup at Warout Stadium, Glenrothes, in 1979.

He later guided Norton House to the Scottish Amateur Cup title in 1989, beating Dundee’s Lawside at Hampden.

His coaching style earned him widespread respect.

“He treated every player the same,” his son said.

“He made you feel like you were the best player in the world.

“Every guy respected him. He loved goalkeepers, of course, but everyone felt valued.”

What did Alex Brown do for a living when he retired from professional football?

Outside of football, Brown worked for 37 years as a furnace man and grinder at Balfour’s in Leven, retiring in 2000.

Tragically, he was later diagnosed with asbestosis.

His family attribute this to his time working in a bygone time when safety measures like masks were not yet standard practice.

Despite his illness, Brown remained active for as long as he could, continuing to enjoy walks and visits with family.

His son Alex recalled: “He loved walking. People would always say, ‘We saw your dad up here, or down there.’

“Even when he started struggling for breath, he kept going as long as he could. It was tough to see him at the end, but he handled it bravely.”

Brown married Elizabeth (Betty) in Methil Parish Church in the mid-1950s when they were both just 18.

They built a life together, raising two sons, Alex and Thomas (Tam), and eventually welcoming seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Brown’s football legacy has continued through the family.

His son Alex played for Raith Rovers under Gordon Wallace in the late 1970s, while Alex Jnr’s grandson currently plays for East Fife Boys Club.

“My dad’s love for football influenced all of us,” said his son Alex, who was coached by his father during Norton House’s Scottish Amateur Cup triumph.

“He was strict but fair. He had routines for everything, but he was also easy to talk to. He was just a great dad.”

Lifelong football fan

Even after his playing and coaching days were over, Brown remained a football fan.

While predominately a Rangers fan, he followed Dundee United’s results.

He occasionally attended matches at Tannadice, Tynecastle, and Parkhead.

Later in life, he enjoyed watching games on TV with his family, his love for the sport never fading.

Alex Brown passed away on December 22.

His family remembers him not only as a skilled goalkeeper and dedicated coach but as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

“He was regimental in his routines but full of love for life and family,” his son Alex reflected.

Alex Brown’s wife Betty passed away on February 1, 2011.

He is survived by his sons Alex and Tam, seven grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family are especially grateful to Alex Jnr’s wife Christine and sister-in-law Sharon who helped look after him towards the end.