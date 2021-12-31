Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SHONA ROBISON: There’s no shame in being on benefits – Social Security Scotland Dundee will break down that stigma

By Shona Robison
December 31 2021, 10.30am
Shona Robison visited the new Social Security Office Scotland HQ in Dundee in the summer.
Shona Robison visited the new Social Security Office Scotland HQ in Dundee in the summer.

Throughout 2022, our new social security service will create 2,000 new jobs to help deliver benefits across Scotland.

With our Social Security Scotland head office based in Dundee, many of these roles will be available to people who live within the city and surrounding areas.

I’m proud that my home city will play a key role in helping to deliver Scotland’s major new public service.

This will contribute to the city’s ongoing regeneration by creating jobs and attracting more people into the heart of Dundee.

Social Security Scotland also has a major site in Glasgow city centre and has representation in every local authority across Scotland.

By autumn 2022, the organisation will directly employ more than 3,500 people.

We estimate that these jobs will directly support around £280 million in gross value add to the Scottish economy.

Local jobs and support for local suppliers

We are providing people in Dundee and surrounding areas with secure, long-term employment in a workforce that truly represents the diversity of modern Scotland.

The Social Security Scotland office is at Dundee’s waterfront. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

We want our workforce to reflect the people we are here to serve and are actively seeking applicants from groups currently underrepresented in the public sector.

That includes people who have been out of employment for some time and those with lived experience of the benefits system.

When we say we are delivering our social security service with dignity, fairness and respect, this isn’t exclusive to the experience of people who use our system.

We apply this equally to the people and organisations who work for and with Social Security Scotland.

We made the choice to buy goods and services from local Supported Businesses.

These are enterprises providing training and employment for people who may otherwise find it difficult to secure employment, or who have challenges adjusting to the workplace after, for example, serving in the armed forces, or having a disability.

Breaking down the stigma around benefits in Scotland

For too long there has been a stigma attached to accessing benefits and we want to remove that.

Great care has been taken to ensure our head office is in a central, visible location, served by a range of transport options, and is fully accessible for visitors.

Once interior fit-out works are completed and it is safe to do so, there will be a dedicated area in the building available to provide face-to-face services and support to clients.

The Social Security Scotland office is intended to reduce the stigma of applying for benefits. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

We want people to feel welcome the minute they step through the door.

This is all part of the work we are doing to deliver a markedly different social security system and through doing so, minimise the stigma and stress people have traditionally said they have felt when accessing benefits.

Our new social security system is an investment in ourselves and each other and is helping to alleviate poverty and support disabled people.

Any of us could need support if our circumstances change. The tremendous impact of the pandemic on many people’s finances has taught us that.

As we continue to grow our presence in the city, we are building a service that people of Dundee, and across Scotland, can be proud of now and in the future.

Shona Robison is Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Housing and Local Government, and the MSP for Dundee East.

