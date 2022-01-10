Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
READERS’ LETTERS: Easter eggs in the shops already? It’s nothing new

By Courier readers
January 10 2022, 2.40pm
Easter eggs on the shelves so soon is not a new phenomenon - just ask Basil Brush.
Sir, – In her letter of January 3, Maaike Cook complains shops were selling Easter eggs just before Christmas, suggesting this was a recent practice.

In a Christmas edition of the Basil Brush Show back in the 1970s, he quipped “you can tell it’s nearly Christmas, the Easter eggs are coming into the shops”.

I’m afraid Christmas Easter eggs are nothing new.

Jane Ann Liston. Whitehill Terrace, Largo Road, St Andrews.

Tories are not the party of low taxation

Sir, – The revelation Scots pay less in taxes than elsewhere in the UK should not come as a surprise and is something I have highlighted for some time.

The latest available figures for income tax, council tax, water bills, medical charges and tuition fees show that in comparison to England, Scots pay an average of £840 a year less.

Compared with Wales, people in Scotland pay almost £500 less and if university tuition fees are included the figure balloons to £10,000.

As an example, in Scotland the average B and D council tax band is £590 lower than England and £423 lower than Wales, while the average household water bill in Scotland is £33 lower than in England and Wales.

At a time when Brexit is exacerbating the UK’s cost of living crisis, more impending tax increases by this Tory government on national insurance simply add to this costly burden. They portray themselves as the party of low taxation – they’re anything but.

Alex Orr. Marchmont Road, Edinburgh.

Increase in fatalities is hardly surprising

Sir, – The National Records of Scotland’s quarterly figures were most recently updated on December 14 2021.

At 15,145, the number of deaths in that quarter were 15.3% higher than the average for 2015-19. Of these, 789 were declared as having an underlying cause of Covid-19. That is just 5% and it must be remembered the vast majority of those who succumbed to this virus had other, pre-existing conditions.

The increase mostly consists of cancer, coronary heart disease, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Excess deaths in Scotland were notable throughout 2021 and, again, cannot be attributed to Covid-19.

With hospital visits discouraged by our hapless health secretary and 33% of those polled expressing a reluctance to consult GPs for any illness, perhaps this increase in fatalities is not a surprise.

The time has come to ask more pressing questions of those who crave the media spotlight, and if they offer vaccine passports as a solution again then their suitability for public office should be robustly challenged.

Hamish Hossick. Strathern Road, Broughty Ferry.

Miley so much more than a cycling track

Sir, – I was greatly disappointed that the article on the Dundee to Newtyle railway in The Courier, described The Miley as a cycle track.

It is much more than that, as our group of dedicated volunteers can attest to.

It is the Scottish Wildlife Trust Miley Urban Wildlife Reserve which our group looks after. We have a litter-picking rota where volunteers go out each week to keep the path litter free.

Each year, pre-Covid, we had a big clean-up when places were cleared of rubbish not seen from the path, and also a leaf-clearing day. As soon as it’s feasible, we will start again.

Members attend events like the council flower show where we raise money to improve The Miley. Nursery children are taken on walks and taught about the wildlife.

Kingspark School makes use of The Miley using a gate we raised money to have installed.

St John’s School and Our Lady’s Primary both use the site for learning.

Each year, we are assessed by It’s Your Neighbourhood, part of the Horticultural Society, on how we are doing and we receive a certificate. Some of your reporters have visited us and written articles about some of the things we have done.

Mary Harwood. Volunteer and Secretary, Miley Group.

