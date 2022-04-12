COURIER OPINION: Broughty Ferry lifeboat vandals need better ways to spend their time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
COURIER OPINION: Broughty Ferry lifeboat vandals need better ways to spend their time

By The Courier
April 12 2022, 11.02am Updated: April 12 2022, 1.04pm
The Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew had to repair their boat after vandals broke into the town's RNLI station.
CCTV images showing three young vandals at Broughty Ferry lifeboat station are as predictable as they are depressing.

The youths scrambled over security fencing before tampering with equipment.

Volunteers had to fix damage to ropes on the lifeboat in order to make it safe to launch.

It comes as police are promising more patrols and visits to local schools following a spate of vandalism across the town.

CCTV footage shows the youths climbing the security fence at Broughty Ferry lifeboat station.
Every year as the evenings begin to draw out there is a spike in anti-social behaviour.

In this instance, the damage could have had much wider consequences than the three vandals probably ever imagined.

Had the Broughty Ferry lifeboat been needed by a person in distress while repairs to equipment were being carried out, their actions could have been much more serious.

As it is, the time, money and efforts of the volunteer crew who put their own lives on the line to save others has been exhausted for no good reason.

Shaped by a River: “The lifeboat is a part of your life in the Ferry”

We hope the mindless perpetrators come to regret their actions.

But society must do better at providing young people with constructive things to do when they have too much time on their hands.

Options do exist. But they must be attractive and accessible to young people if such anti-social behaviour is to be tackled long term.

