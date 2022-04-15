COURIER OPINION: Planning appeal process should be open to scrutiny

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An application to extend a major housing development in Dundee was turned down by a vote of 17 councillors to five.

The developer appealed that decision, as was its right, and the application has now been given the green light.

A total of 150 new houses will be built, forever changing the dynamic of the Ballumbie area and putting further strain on amenities within the area.

While the merits and demerits of the development itself can be debated, it is the manner in which the final decision is made that is a concern.

The planning appeal process was not held before democratically elected councillors in a public forum, but was instead carried out by a reporter appointed by Scottish ministers and a decision uploaded to a website.

In a world in which transparency and accountability are key, the planning appeal reporter system is opaque.

The conclusions may be sound. The Courier is certainly not contending otherwise.

But any process that takes place behind a shroud is subject to suspicion and conjecture.

These are major decisions that are being made that directly affect people’s lives.

They should be as open to scrutiny as every other aspect of public life.