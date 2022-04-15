COURIER OPINION: Planning appeal process should be open to scrutiny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
COURIER OPINION: Planning appeal process should be open to scrutiny

By The Courier
April 15 2022, 10.32am
A Scottish Government planning appeal overturned a Dundee City Council decision to reject 150 new homes at Ballumbie.
An application to extend a major housing development in Dundee was turned down by a vote of 17 councillors to five.

The developer appealed that decision, as was its right, and the application has now been given the green light.

A total of 150 new houses will be built, forever changing the dynamic of the Ballumbie area and putting further strain on amenities within the area.

The Ballumbie construction site. Photo: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

While the merits and demerits of the development itself can be debated, it is the manner in which the final decision is made that is a concern.

The planning appeal process was not held before democratically elected councillors in a public forum, but was instead carried out by a reporter appointed by Scottish ministers and a decision uploaded to a website.

In a world in which transparency and accountability are key, the planning appeal reporter system is opaque.

The conclusions may be sound. The Courier is certainly not contending otherwise.

But any process that takes place behind a shroud is subject to suspicion and conjecture.

These are major decisions that are being made that directly affect people’s lives.

They should be as open to scrutiny as every other aspect of public life.

