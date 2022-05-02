COURIER OPINION: Fife teachers’ complaints demand local and national attention

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A union-backed push to improve the working conditions of teachers in Fife classrooms has thrown up some worrying revelations.

According to the EIS local election manifesto, teachers are facing an

increase in violent and disruptive pupil behaviour.

It says teachers are stressed out and are being overworked.

And, concerningly for the future of the profession, the union also found most teachers would no longer recommend a career in education to others.

That is quite the indictment.

Our manifesto in the courier today. We'll be discussing our demands at our hustings event tomorrow. https://t.co/AvuhRFHsQ6 via @thecourieruk — EISFife (@EISFife) May 2, 2022

Scotland’s children deserve the best.

But it is hard to conclude that is what they are getting if they are being taught by a harassed and demotivated workforce.

If the picture painted by the EIS manifesto reflects reality then it is of the

utmost seriousness.

Either way, the document demands the attention of education chiefs both in Fife and at Holyrood.

Pupils and teachers must have the support they need to ensure our education system is world class and delivering for all.