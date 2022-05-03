ALEX COLE-HAMILTON: Scottish Liberal Democrats are the hope Scotland needs at these council elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ALEX COLE-HAMILTON: Scottish Liberal Democrats are the hope Scotland needs at these council elections

By Alex Cole-Hamilton
May 3 2022, 3.11pm Updated: May 3 2022, 3.26pm
Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Alex Cole-Hamilton on the campaign trail in Monifeith.
Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Alex Cole-Hamilton on the campaign trail in Monifeith.

Three weeks ago I was in Dundee to join Liberal Democrat activists protesting against the closure of Ryehill health centre.

Alongside our excellent local councillor Fraser Macpherson I had written to the Health Secretary to push for NHS Tayside to take over the direct running of the health centre so that it can be preserved for the community.

And as I joined our local campaigners it reminded me how proud I am of my party and its roots in community politics.

To me, it’s an issue that is emblematic of the service you get with the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

You didn’t see SNP councillors on the street that day.

The Health Secretary himself has probably never given Ryehill more than a passing glance.

But the Liberal Democrats were out standing up for the communities they serve.

Scottish Liberal Democrats have the answers at these council elections

After everything we’ve been through, Scotland needs new hope right now.

At the coming council elections, you’ll only find that hope with the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

We are the only party that wants to see more powers handed to local government to tackle the problems that communities face every day.

For too long local communities have been held back by a politics dominated by the threat of another independence referendum and an SNP government that refuses to get to grips with what matters right now.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP and Michael Crichton, vice-convener of Dundee Liberal Democrats.
Councillor Fraser Macpherson, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP and Michael Crichton, vice-convener of Dundee Liberal Democrats.

We face so many challenges. Two years of disruption in our schools. The longest ever waits for medical appointments. The climate emergency.

So what we are we going to do about it?

There are teachers looking for work, so let’s use them to cut class sizes and boost support for pupils.

Let’s put new staff in your local surgery to get you treatment fast.

Let’s insulate every home in Scotland to protect you from the cost of living crisis and the climate emergency.

No answers from the other parties

None of the other parties are prepared to step up.

Douglas Ross and Boris Johnson have no answers.

Bills are soaring but the Conservatives have raised taxes 15 times on hardworking families.

The Prime Minister is more concerned with saving his own skin than he is that you have a roof over your head and a meal on your table.

Likewise, the SNP have had 15 years in charge.

They’re tired and the problems are stacking up because all they really care about is another referendum on breaking up the UK.

Hundreds of thousands of families are on the brink and desperately need help now.

The Government should be stepping up to save them.

The local elections on Thursday are an opportunity for voters to force the SNP and the Conservatives to wake up and smell the coffee.

Everywhere I go I meet people who are disappointed in the state of our politics and willing to give the Liberal Democrats another look because they see the hard work of our local activists standing up for the issues that matter to everyone.

On May 5 help us to send a clear message that Scotland needs new hope.

