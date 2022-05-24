MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee is ready to party again and my fear of missing out is real

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee is ready to party again and my fear of missing out is real

By Martel Maxwell
May 24 2022, 1.37pm Updated: May 24 2022, 3.08pm
Crowds at the Ibiza Orchestra event in Slessor Gardens, Dundee. Photo: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Crowds at the Ibiza Orchestra event in Slessor Gardens, Dundee. Photo: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

You might have heard of FOMO. It’s an abbreviation for the fear of missing out.

I had it on Monday as I was leafing through the Evening Telegraph.

There, on the centre spread, were pictures of people in full party swing.

They looked like groups of pals at Glastonbury – with bigger smiles and less mud.

But the elated crowds were in Dundee, enjoying the second night of a festival at Slessor Gardens.

Friday night was the Sausage and Cider Fest and the images included some very serious faces taking part in a sausage eating contest.

Saturday featured the Ibiza Orchestra Live – a 26-piece orchestra playing classic tunes from the island as part of a sell-out tour across the UK.

To add to my FOMO (there’s an actual definition: anxiety that an exciting or interesting event may currently be happening elsewhere) a group of mum pals had been out without me on Friday night too.

I’d been travelling with work and couldn’t make it.

No fear of missing out for these friends at the Cider and Sausage Fest in Dundee. Photo: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

When I asked how it had gone, it sounded like one of those evenings when no one had wanted to go home and it was 3am before anyone had even thought about bed.

Another pal was at the Sausage Fest with workmates and told me: “I can’t remember laughing so much. Everyone – and I mean – everyone, was up for it big time.”

Fear of missing out – we’ve all felt it lately

I wrote during lockdown about the innocence and excitement I had seen through the eyes of my kids as the normal experiences – curtailed through restrictions – suddenly became as exciting as a trip to Disneyland.

Kids all over Dundee will have been the same. Wide eyed in awe at all the firsts they were finally able to tick off.

Friends reunited – Sausage and Cider Fest comes two years after the pandemic put paid to large events. Photo: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

My boys couldn’t remember being on a train (I don’t think the younger two ever had). So a trip to Edinburgh was overwhelming.

They couldn’t quite believe the miles were whirring past outside the carriages.

They’re still recovering from a friend’s party at the weekend at Pleasureland in Arbroath.

It’s a kids’ dream come true with waltzers, dodgems, trampolines, candy floss and all the other fairground delights they’d only seen on TV while the world was shut down.

And clearly, it’s not just kids who are thrilled to be out and experiencing life as we knew it before we all got a taste of the fear of missing out.

Who needs Ibiza when we’ve got Dundee? Photo: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Just look at the Sausage Fest and Ibiza Orchestra revellers in Dundee.

Fun has been a long time coming. And the much anticipated pleasure in being ‘out-out’ is written all over our faces.

And if last weekend was anything to go by, you won’t have to be in Ibiza to have it large this summer.

You won’t even have to leave Dundee.

