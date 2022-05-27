COURIER OPINION: Linda McDonald survived Dundee Law killer Robbie McIntosh – and now her fight goes on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Linda McDonald survived Dundee Law killer Robbie McIntosh – and now her fight goes on

By The Courier
May 27 2022, 10.48am Updated: May 27 2022, 11.54am
Linda McDonald is still seeking answers after she was attacked by convicted killer Robbie McIntosh while he was on home leave from prison.
Few of us have ever had to call on the kind of strength that Linda McDonald possesses.

And we should all give thanks for that.

The Dundee grandmother survived a savaged attack at the hands of a convicted murderer in 2017.

Robbie McIntosh bludgeoned her with a dumbell in Dundee’s Templeton woods, stopping only when he was disturbed by dog walkers.

The killer was serving a life sentence for the murder of another woman in 2001 and was on home leave from low security Castle Huntly prison when he battered Linda to within an inch of her life.

Robbie McIntosh appearing for sentencing following his attack on Linda McDonald.

McIntosh left her for dead that day.

But his brutality was no match for her extraordinary spirit.

And only the most foolhardy gambler would bet against her achieving the goal she has now set herself.

Justice 4 Linda is fighting for change

Her Justice 4 Linda campaign is seeking to address the events that led to her attack and to prevent others from suffering the trauma she still lives with today.

She wants more stringent monitoring for high-risk individuals and official recognition of the “grave errors” that almost cost her her life.

It is an admirable target for a woman who has more than earned the right to a peaceful existence.

And it is a travesty that she feels she is still having to fight for answers five years after she started asking the questions.

But Linda McDonald is no quitter. She has demonstrated that.

And the authorities would be well advised to sit up and take note of what the Justice 4 Linda campaign is seeking to achieve.

