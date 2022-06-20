COURIER OPINION: Blairgowrie bench trail represents a fitting legacy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The last two years or so have taken a toll on all of us.

At times perplexing, at others terrifying, the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic and associated lockdowns were something nobody could plan for.

And so there was no way of knowing how we would cope.

Thankfully life is beginning to return to something resembling normality.

While some will be adapting with barely a thought, for others it remains a bewildering time – and there is little doubt events related to Covid have placed a strain on many people’s mental health.

For our young people, it has been particularly tough.

Education interrupted, exams cancelled, social lives thrown into disarray… it has been far from easy.

In memory of Jordan

Of course, the best way to deal with any mental health issue is to be open about them.

A new bench trail in memory of Blairgowrie teenager Jordan Hart – who committed suicide in 2020 at just 16 years old – aims to make that as easy as possible.

Jordan’s sister Bethany, 21, told The Courier: “These benches will be placed around our community in the hope that they encourage people to sit, chat and listen.

“The response we’ve had has been absolutely phenomenal.”

The Happy to Chat Trail is a great idea, not to mention a superb legacy.

Hopefully many people take the opportunity to sit, chat and – crucially – really listen to one another.

David Hughes and Kathleen Hughes-Murray know they will not have a long time together.

Nevertheless, they are determined to ensure they make the most of every second spent in one another’s company.

It is a truly inspiring attitude.

Staff at Roxburghe House deserve great credit for making their wedding happen ahead of the original schedule.

David, who has terminal pancreatic cancer, and Kathleen say they were made to feel truly special on their big day.

Who could ask for more?