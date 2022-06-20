COURIER OPINION: Blairgowrie bench trail represents a fitting legacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Blairgowrie bench trail represents a fitting legacy

By The Courier
June 20 2022, 11.23am Updated: June 20 2022, 11.30am
Community engagement coordinator Sam Stewart and Bethany Hart on one of the benches, which is yet to be decorated.

The last two years or so have taken a toll on all of us.

At times perplexing, at others terrifying, the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic and associated lockdowns were something nobody could plan for.

And so there was no way of knowing how we would cope.

Thankfully life is beginning to return to something resembling normality.

While some will be adapting with barely a thought, for others it remains a bewildering time – and there is little doubt events related to Covid have placed a strain on many people’s mental health.

For our young people, it has been particularly tough.

Education interrupted, exams cancelled, social lives thrown into disarray… it has been far from easy.

In memory of Jordan

Of course, the best way to deal with any mental health issue is to be open about them.

A new bench trail in memory of Blairgowrie teenager Jordan Hart – who committed suicide in 2020 at just 16 years old – aims to make that as easy as possible.

Jordan’s sister Bethany, 21, told The Courier: “These benches will be placed around our community in the hope that they encourage people to sit, chat and listen.

“The response we’ve had has been absolutely phenomenal.”

A bench trail will be launched in Blairgowrie in memory of Jordan Hart.

The Happy to Chat Trail is a great idea, not to mention a superb legacy.

Hopefully many people take the opportunity to sit, chat and – crucially – really listen to one another.

David Hughes and Kathleen Hughes-Murray know they will not have a long time together.

Nevertheless, they are determined to ensure they make the most of every second spent in one another’s company.

It is a truly inspiring attitude.

Staff at Roxburghe House deserve great credit for making their wedding happen ahead of the original schedule.

David, who has terminal pancreatic cancer, and Kathleen say they were made to feel truly special on their big day.

Who could ask for more?

