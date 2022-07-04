COURIER OPINION: Our rural environment deserves a civil discussion about its future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Our rural environment deserves a civil discussion about its future

By The Courier
July 4 2022, 12.19pm
Scottish Game Fair 2022 at Scone Palace Grounds in Perth. Photo: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Scottish Game Fair 2022 at Scone Palace Grounds in Perth. Photo: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

How Scotland’s rural land is managed is vital from an environmental and economic perspective.

But how that work should be carried out is a point of contention.

The Scottish Game Fair at Scone at the weekend saw gamekeepers, land
managers and those with an interest in rural affairs come together.

There were strong opinions expressed.

Estate worker Bob Connelly believes the industry is under attack from those seeking curbs on activities such as grouse shooting and heather burning.

He is far from alone in that belief.

Bob Connelly at the Scottish Game Fair 2022 at Scone Palace Grounds in Perth.

However, what is abundantly clear is the land management and shooting sector has a major public relations problem.

Without a real focus on transparency and a willingness to engage at all levels, that is unlikely to change.

What happens in our rural environment matters hugely and how the sector is managed in future is a legitimate subject for debate.

But that discourse needs to be civil and constructive, not hot-tempered and polarising as it has been.

That way progress – which is much-needed – can finally be made

