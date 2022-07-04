COURIER OPINION: Our rural environment deserves a civil discussion about its future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

How Scotland’s rural land is managed is vital from an environmental and economic perspective.

But how that work should be carried out is a point of contention.

The Scottish Game Fair at Scone at the weekend saw gamekeepers, land

managers and those with an interest in rural affairs come together.

There were strong opinions expressed.

Estate worker Bob Connelly believes the industry is under attack from those seeking curbs on activities such as grouse shooting and heather burning.

He is far from alone in that belief.

However, what is abundantly clear is the land management and shooting sector has a major public relations problem.

Without a real focus on transparency and a willingness to engage at all levels, that is unlikely to change.

What happens in our rural environment matters hugely and how the sector is managed in future is a legitimate subject for debate.

But that discourse needs to be civil and constructive, not hot-tempered and polarising as it has been.

That way progress – which is much-needed – can finally be made