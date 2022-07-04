Inappropriate texts land Fife support worker nine-month warning

A Dunfermline support worker has been given a warning and mandatory training after sending a service user inappropriate texts, including asking for a bed bath.

Steven Davidson – who was working in Cupar at the time – was given the warning by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

According to the watchdog, Davidson provided the service user with his personal phone number while working for Kingdom Support and Care CIC between July 15 2019 and December 20 2019.

Support worker asked service user: ‘You fancy giving me a bed bath?’

The Dunfermline support worker then sent a number of inappropriate texts to the service user throughout December.

One message read: “Hey nurse you fancy giving me a bed bath” or words to that effect.

Another stated: “I’m all good for the happy ending though. Just the message” or words to that effect.

The SSSC labelled Davidson’s conduct “moderately serious”.

Kingdom Support confirmed Davidson was suspended when the texts came to light.

Th SSC report addressed to Davidson said: “You provided a supported person with your personal mobile telephone number and engaged in a text conversation with said supported person.

“Your actions demonstrated a disregard for your employer’s professional boundaries policy and represented a breach of your position of trust.

“Your actions placed a vulnerable supported person at significant risk of emotional harm.”

Mandatory training over inappropriate texts

As a result of his actions, the watchdog placed a nine month restriction on Davidson’s registration and ordered him to undertake training on adult support and protection, effective communication and professional boundaries within the next two months.

He has also been ordered to provide a reflective account of his actions within two months of his training being completed.

Davidson dismissed by Kingdom

A spokesperson for Kingdom Support and Care said: “The events surrounding this person came to light in early January 2020 and he was immediately suspended pending investigation, therefore had no further access to supported individuals.

“Following appropriate procedures, including notifying the Care Inspectorate, Local Authority, and SSSC, the person was dismissed from Kingdom Support & Care.

“Kingdom Support & Care takes all actions which contravene the SSSC Code of Practice very seriously and always acts in the best interests of those we support.”