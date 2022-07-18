COURIER OPINION: The Open at St Andrews will bring lasting benefits

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Well, that was quite a week.

The Open called in to St Andrews for its 150th tournament.

Hundreds of thousands were there to see it in all its glory.

They were joined by many more millions of viewers from across the globe who, for a few days at least, were captivated by this small corner of Fife.

From views of the splendid West Sands to the iconic Swilcan Bridge, there was a veritable feast for the eyes.

Both in person and on the small screen.

Either way, there are sure to be lasting benefits.

From cakes in the style of the famous Claret Jug, to celebrity-spotting – oh, and even the actual golf as well – it has been quite the spectacle.

St Andrews may be a small town but it certainly knows how to put on a big show.

The tills were ringing all week and there is likely to be a considerable halo effect as punters are encouraged to return in the future.

Or visit for the first time having sampled the auld grey toon’s delights on television.

As far as golf is concerned, there really is no place like home.