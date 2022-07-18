COURIER OPINION: The Open at St Andrews will bring lasting benefits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: The Open at St Andrews will bring lasting benefits

By The Courier
July 18 2022, 10.38am Updated: July 18 2022, 11.02am
The Open at St Andrews crowds.
The Open at St Andrews crowds.

Well, that was quite a week.

The Open called in to St Andrews for its 150th tournament.

Hundreds of thousands were there to see it in all its glory.

They were joined by many more millions of viewers from across the globe who, for a few days at least, were captivated by this small corner of Fife.

From views of the splendid West Sands to the iconic Swilcan Bridge, there was a veritable feast for the eyes.

Both in person and on the small screen.

Golf fans pose for photographs on the Swilcan Bridge on the 18th hole at St Andrews.
Golf fans pose for photographs on the Swilcan Bridge on the 18th hole at St Andrews. Photo: AP Photo/Peter Morrison

Either way, there are sure to be lasting benefits.

From cakes in the style of the famous Claret Jug, to celebrity-spotting – oh, and even the actual golf as well – it has been quite the spectacle.

St Andrews may be a small town but it certainly knows how to put on a big show.

The tills were ringing all week and there is likely to be a considerable halo effect as punters are encouraged to return in the future.

Or visit for the first time having sampled the auld grey toon’s delights on television.

As far as golf is concerned, there really is no place like home.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]