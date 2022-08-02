ANDREW BATCHELOR: Bring back Dundee’s Beanotown sign – but put it somewhere else

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Bring back Dundee’s Beanotown sign – but put it somewhere else

By Andrew Batchelor
August 2 2022, 5.55am
Could the Beanotown sign re-appear elsewhere in Dundee?
The Summer (Bash) Streets Festival, which ended last week, was an amazing success.

I really enjoyed the 10 days of exciting activities, talks and attractions.

And, as someone who already knew a bit about our city’s incredible comic book culture, it was a treat to find out even more.

But obviously, the attraction that got everyone talking was the Beanotown sign situated on the Dundee Law.

It may only have been there for a few days, but it already feels iconic.

The reaction to the sign was overwhelmingly positive. And it was a great way to promote the city.

The stunt attracted lots of attention and publicity for the festival but it was also really popular with locals and visitors.

When I went up the Law to see it as part of the Discover Dundee bus tour last week, I noticed a number of people taking selfies and pictures of the Beanotown sign.

Popular enough to be permanent?

As the festival went on, people started to message me to ask if I knew if the sign would be kept up. It seemed like everyone really wanted it to be a permanent fixture.

The Beanotown sign.
Move over Hollywood. Dundee is Beanotown and we had the sign to prove it. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

I suspected the plan would be to take it down at the end of festival. And sure enough that’s what happened.

There seems to be genuine upset about the sign coming down though.

Many people said there wasn’t enough time for them to see it for themselves.

Others thought it was such a brilliant addition to Dundee that it could easily become a year-round tourist attraction.

I agree.

We should definitely make the Beanotown sign a permanent feature – not just because it proved so popular among locals and visitors to the city, but also for the national and international coverage that it generated for Dundee.

But I’m not sure the top of the Dundee Law is the right place for it.

Beanotown sign deserves a central Dundee site

I love the iconic view of the city as you drive across the Tay Road Bridge. And I worry that leaving the Beanotown sign there would spoil the beautiful Dundee skyline.

Another reason I would be sceptical is the location. The slopes of the Law might make prevent people whose mobility is limited from getting up close to see it.

But if the Beanotown sign was erected in a pedestrian area of Dundee like the City Square? That could definitely work.

Think about the Big G Sculpture at Glasgow Green, which was originally placed in George Square when Glasgow hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

And even if there aren’t plans to make the sign a permanent feature, it could still reappear for special occasions.

Look at the Dundee landmarks sign that was erected during WinterFest in the City Square last year and made a comeback for the Summer (Bash) Streets Festival.

Whatever happens – I don’t think we’ve seen the last of the Beanotown sign. And a lot of us are really excited to see where it pops up next.

