ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee’s Commonwealth Games success opens the door for the next generation

By Andrew Batchelor
August 8 2022, 5.15pm
Eilish McColgan is just one of the Dundee stars who shone at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
The Commonwealth Games have now ended – and what an incredible week and a half it has been for athletes from across Scotland.

Our sports men and women have proved they can outperform the best in the world.

But the performance of the Dundee team-members has been nothing short of phenomenal.

We saw Hawkhill Harriers runners Eilish McColgan and Laura Muir winning double medals, of course.

But there was also Lochee boxer Sam Hickey winning gold in his Commonwealth debut at just 22.

They headed up a whole string of incredible Tayside and Fife athletes, from the Golden brothers in the hockey to Emily Bremner in gymnastics.

And these Commonwealth Games have surely opened a door for Dundee’s next generation of sport stars.

Because watching these local athletes shows other young Dundonians what can be achieved if they have the will, determination, and a good support network behind them.

Race to victory started a long time ago

The highlight of the games for me – and a great many other people – was Eilish McColgan’s win in the 10,000 metres.

But what was clear from interviews with Eilish’s mum, Liz McColgan, was that the path to this victory started long before that incredible final run to the finish line in Birmingham.

Eilish McColgan celebrates her Commonwealth Games gold medal with mum Liz, right, and team-mate Jenny Selman.

This was down to all of the work that Eilish has put in from a very young age.

And supporting her have been her coaches, her family and everyone connected to the Hawkhill Harriers who have pushed her to become the gold medallist she is now.

I interviewed Eilish a couple of years back and I asked her what advice she would give to someone who wanted to be an athlete like her.

Her tip? “Join a local running club, It’s the best thing you could do.”

The success of Team Scotland at these games means many young people will be dreaming of following in her footsteps.

And we are lucky to have so many groups and clubs in the city to help develop youngsters in their chosen sports, from judo and karate to swimming and athletics.

Dundee Commonwealth Games stars will shine a light for others

Eilish, Laura, Sam and the rest have shown it’s possible to compete at a level as high as the Commonwealth Games.

And they’ve demonstrated the support that is out there in local clubs, whether that’s the Hawkhill Harriers, Lochee Boxing Club, or any number of groups run by dedicated coaches and volunteers.

Our elite athletes have shown that if you put your mind and effort into something you are passionate about, anything is possible.

Dundee boxer Sam Hickey won gold in the Men’s Middle (71-75kg) final on day 10 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Winning is a bonus.

We can’t all make it to the Commonwealth Games podium.

But it is the good health, mental wellbeing, friendships and enjoyment that come from taking part in sport that really matter.

And those opportunities are available to all of us.

We are lucky to have some incredible role models among our Dundee athletes.

And I hope their inspiration encourages others to get involved too.

