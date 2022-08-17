KEZIA DUGDALE: How does hounding Jason Grant out of his job help women find period dignity?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

KEZIA DUGDALE: How does hounding Jason Grant out of his job help women find period dignity?

By Kezia Dugdale
August 17 2022, 5.15pm Updated: August 17 2022, 6.10pm
Jason Grant, seen here with Rosie Gilbert and her daughter Angel, was unveiled as Tayside's period dignity officer this week.
Jason Grant, seen here with Rosie Gilbert and her daughter Angel, was unveiled as Tayside's period dignity officer this week.

Fifteen-year-old me would rather have died than talk to any man about my period. Forty-year-old me still isn’t that keen.

For all the feminist bravado I can muster on all the big issues of the day, I’m still uncomfortable talking about matters of women’s health to, well anyone, really.

From monstrous period pain to smear tests, breast screening and all the rest of it, my first instinct is to endure and dodge until common sense eventually reminds me to get a grip.

So I completely get why there’s been such a strong reaction to the appointment of a young man as a Period Dignity champion for Tayside.

It wasn’t helped at all by the Room 101 public relations disaster that was the picture of this guy enthusiastically holding court with a bunch of period products on the table.

His “let’s talk about cramps” vibe offset by the “will you aye, when did you last bleed?” sass of the women looking on.

If you’re looking for a villain in all of this, and god knows we’re now trained to, it’s probably the person who thought this photo shoot was a good idea.

Somebody who singularly failed to judge the mood of a country that’s in the midst of a febrile debate about womanhood in the context of trans rights at the moment.

Using a poster boy for women’s health would be a bold move at the best of times.

But it’s a particularly courageous one at the minute.

Twitter storm overshadowed Scotland’s proud moment on period poverty

The saddest thing about this whole sorry episode is how it eclipsed what was otherwise a good news day.

‘Let’s talk about periods’. One of the publicity pictures released to coincide with Jason Grant’s appointment as Tayside’s first period dignity officer.

The enactment of a law which should effectively end period poverty in Scotland is a great step forward.

By providing free products in public places, Scotland is leading the way in ensuring its women are not denied dignity, good health and hygiene because of an absence of cash.

Monica Lennon, the Labour MSP who introduced the bill and the SNP who later adopted it deserve great credit for this ground-breaking and progressive bit of legislation.

Tayside’s Period Dignity Officer will be charged with project managing the roll out.

If that means getting boxes of tampons and sanitary towels into every community centre, library, sports facility and public building in the region, then I’ve got no problem with him doing it.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon, who led the campaign to make free period products available in public buildings.

The Courier report today that he was appointed by a group of senior women who standby the fact they think he’s the best person for the job.

That’s their professional judgement.

I’m not convinced opponents would like it much if Twitter piled into their workplace and passed judgement on all the day to day decisions they make.

Twitter hate figure was not in the job description for Jason Grant

What started as a bit of a Twitter storm snowballed yesterday into a media frenzy.

Leading UK-wide commentators, such as the blogger Guido Fawkes, picked it up and fed it into his bonfire of wokeism.

There’s a picture of this guy in most UK newspapers today.

He didn’t ask for this attention and he’s probably ill equipped to cope with it.

Imagine if you woke up one morning and the world’s most famous tennis star had attacked your appointment on the internet.

Martina Navratilova has more than 400,000 followers online.

That’s nearly half a million tennis fans who now know the name of some guy who used to work in the Dundee College student union. It’s bananas.

Google his name and it’s awash with abuse.

If 1,000 people decry something as creepy on the internet, it becomes the perceived wisdom.

We should all be aware of the mob mentality that flows from Twitter storms like this.

If mob rule wins, who loses out?

Social media platforms create a space for communities of people with a shared view on an issue to organise and mobilise.

Martina Navratilova branded Jason Grant’s appointment as period dignity officer ridiculous.

There’s value in this, but there’s also real danger.

The more time we spend in groups like this, the more convinced we become of our own righteousness.

We wind each other up and get angrier and surer. Less tolerant of those who disagree with us.

I’m not sure a single mind has ever been changed voluntarily with a pitchfork.

These stories have what seasoned political hacks like me might refer to as “a narrative arc”.

It feels likely, although not inevitable, that this young guy will either be hounded out of his job or quietly moved on.

Would that be a victory of any sort?

I fear this guy is going to be utterly miserable in post because his existence will continue to attract heat from the embers of this firestorm.

It might be tomorrow or it might be next month. But the mob will persist and then it will likely win.

Will that make a single young woman more likely to talk up about the debilitating pain she’s in?

Does it make anyone more likely to know there’s free tampons in the sport centre?

Does it reduce the stigma around the one of the most natural processes in the history of humankind?

I have my doubts.

Bad optics or progressive move? Alistair Heather and Jennifer Hale go head to head on Tayside ‘period dignity’ officer controversy

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

BBC Scotland editor James Cook was abused and heckled by a minority of Scottish independence supporters at the Perth Conservative leadership hustings.
SEAN O'NEIL: BBC's James Cook hecklers are a stain on the Scottish independence campaign
1
Jason Grant speaking to mother and daughter Rosie and Angel Gilbert from Arbroath and Euan Smith from Broughty Ferry.
LEAH STALKER: I don't care if Tayside's period dignity officer is a man, he…
0
Wullie and Pipe Major Steven from Coal urn IOR Pipe Band.
MARTEL MAXWELL: World Pipe Band Championships touched my soul - and delivered a Dundee…
0
Jason Grant, left, has been appointed period dignity officer for Tayside. Ewan Gurr says it's no job for a man.
EWAN GURR: I helped campaign for period dignity in Dundee - it's time for…
0
Jobs for the boys? The decision to appoint Jason Grant, left, as Tayside's first period dignity officer has sparked a backlash.
Bad optics or progressive move? Alistair Heather and Jennifer Hale go head to head…
1
Sky commentator and ex Liverpool Footballer Graeme Souness. Photo: Andy Hooper/Daily Mail.
STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't…
0
JK Rowling Jerry Sadowitz and Salman Rushdie have all found themselves on the freedom of speech frontline.
JIM SPENCE: Jerry Sadowitz's freedom of speech is under attack and so is yours…
1
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will never understand the reality of the cost of living crisis, but they must deliver a plan to ease the pressure.
COURIER OPINION: Truss and Sunak's Perth showdown must address this grim cost of living…
0
Andrew starting high school in 2012.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Ten years ago I was starting high school in Dundee - here's…
0
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are set to come to Perth in a bid to win over Conservative voters.
CHRIS BIRT: Welcome to Perth Truss and Sunak - now when will you start…
0

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures