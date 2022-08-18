COURIER OPINION: Perth hustings intimidation shows why many dread a second Scottish independence referendum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Perth hustings intimidation shows why many dread a second Scottish independence referendum

By The Courier
August 18 2022, 12.11pm Updated: August 18 2022, 12.56pm
Protesters gather outside Perth Concert Hall where Conservative leadership hopefuls, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak took part in an hustings event.
Protesters gather outside Perth Concert Hall where Conservative leadership hopefuls, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak took part in an hustings event.

The disgraceful scenes outside Perth Concert Hall on Tuesday night shamed all of Scotland.

Moronic nationalists threw eggs and are claimed to have spat at pensioners attending the Conservative Party leadership hustings.

Some abused the respected BBC journalist James Cook.

It was a vivid demonstration of how tribalism, driven by social media, has degraded our politics.

This is not a partisan point.

James Cook interviewing Nicola Sturgeon in 2014. (Photo: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock)

The Courier called for Boris Johnson’s resignation over partygate and has been disappointed by some of the rhetoric emanating from Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak during the ongoing battle to replace him as prime minister.

There is also a long and distinguished history of peaceful protest in Scottish politics – a legacy which is to be admired and encouraged.

But, whatever your political opinions, there is absolutely no excuse for this type of mindless attempt to bully and intimidate those who take a different point of view.

The unsavoury episode was widely condemned across the political spectrum yesterday, including by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

This was very welcome.

But it remains the fact that the SNP’s record in tackling this type of behaviour leaves something to be desired.

Ms Sturgeon’s predecessor, Alex Salmond, infamously described a similar protest outside the BBC’s Glasgow headquarters in 2014 as “civic and joyous”.

On the other side of the coin, there have been increasing incidents of unionists aiming abuse and death threats towards senior Scottish nationalists, with the first minister a particular focus for the idiots.

The independence referendum in 2014 was a divisive electoral event which has left scars that still linger to this day.

Is it any wonder so many Scots dread the prospect of a repeat vote?

SEAN O’NEIL: BBC’s James Cook hecklers are a stain on the Scottish independence campaign

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Jamie was a confused gay teenager when he watched builder Craig Philips, flanked by Darren Ramsey and Anna Nolan, win the first Big Brother.
JAMIE KINLOCHAN: Big Brother helped this lost Scottish boy find his place in the…
0
Images of new Site 6 office block development at Dundee Waterfront. Photo: Cooper Cromar Architects
COURIER OPINION: Councillors must ensure waterfront office plans will benefit Dundee
0
Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant and BBC Scotland editor James Cook both found themselves the target of abuse this week.
CLARE JOHNSTON: Tayside period dignity officer and BBC's James Cook don't deserve this abuse
8
Add up your subscriptions over a year and all these small amounts can make a big dent in your bank balance.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Do I really want to cancel my subscription? I don't even remember…
0
Alistair and a fellow Dundee United fan in the crowd for last week's 7-o defeat in Europe.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Dundee United in Europe gave me a minter for the ages -…
0
Jason Grant, seen here with Rosie Gilbert and her daughter Angel, was unveiled as Tayside's period dignity officer this week.
KEZIA DUGDALE: How does hounding Jason Grant out of his job help women in…
4
BBC Scotland editor James Cook was abused and heckled by a minority of Scottish independence supporters at the Perth Conservative leadership hustings.
SEAN O'NEIL: BBC's James Cook hecklers are a stain on the Scottish independence campaign
5
Jason Grant speaking to mother and daughter Rosie and Angel Gilbert from Arbroath and Euan Smith from Broughty Ferry.
LEAH STALKER: I don't care if Tayside's period dignity officer is a man, he…
0
Wullie and Pipe Major Steven from Coal urn IOR Pipe Band.
MARTEL MAXWELL: World Pipe Band Championships touched my soul - and delivered a Dundee…
0
Jason Grant, left, has been appointed period dignity officer for Tayside. Ewan Gurr says it's no job for a man.
EWAN GURR: I helped campaign for period dignity in Dundee - it's time for…
1

More from The Courier

Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0
The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.
Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks
The family of missing Ross McLean have been informed.
Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes
A coastguard helicopter has been called to St Andrews.
Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews
Tesco Riverside in Dundee.
Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
0