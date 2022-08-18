COURIER OPINION: Perth hustings intimidation shows why many dread a second Scottish independence referendum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The disgraceful scenes outside Perth Concert Hall on Tuesday night shamed all of Scotland.

Moronic nationalists threw eggs and are claimed to have spat at pensioners attending the Conservative Party leadership hustings.

Some abused the respected BBC journalist James Cook.

It was a vivid demonstration of how tribalism, driven by social media, has degraded our politics.

This is not a partisan point.

The Courier called for Boris Johnson’s resignation over partygate and has been disappointed by some of the rhetoric emanating from Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak during the ongoing battle to replace him as prime minister.

There is also a long and distinguished history of peaceful protest in Scottish politics – a legacy which is to be admired and encouraged.

But, whatever your political opinions, there is absolutely no excuse for this type of mindless attempt to bully and intimidate those who take a different point of view.

The unsavoury episode was widely condemned across the political spectrum yesterday, including by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Hurling abuse at journalists is never acceptable. Their job is vital to our democracy & it is to report & scrutinise, not support any viewpoint. @BBCJamesCook is a journalist of the highest quality and a total pro – the behaviour he was subjected to last night was disgraceful — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 17, 2022

This was very welcome.

But it remains the fact that the SNP’s record in tackling this type of behaviour leaves something to be desired.

Ms Sturgeon’s predecessor, Alex Salmond, infamously described a similar protest outside the BBC’s Glasgow headquarters in 2014 as “civic and joyous”.

On the other side of the coin, there have been increasing incidents of unionists aiming abuse and death threats towards senior Scottish nationalists, with the first minister a particular focus for the idiots.

This is absolutely horrible. It’s remarkable how calm and polite the ever-professional James Cook is, even when a man shouts “scum” and “traitor” at him when he’s trying to do his job. pic.twitter.com/fg6MEm1Eed — Kirsty Strickland (@KirstyStricklan) August 17, 2022

The independence referendum in 2014 was a divisive electoral event which has left scars that still linger to this day.

Is it any wonder so many Scots dread the prospect of a repeat vote?