PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – What's gone wrong at United and what's gone right for the Dee? By George Cran August 18 2022, 12.12pm

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.

A lot has happened. Infuriatingly for Dundee United fans, a lot of goals have gone past their team in the past week or so. Was it just a bad few days or is there more misery to come? Our man Alan Temple sets the scene for a big game this weekend at home to St Mirren.

The other side of the street is far cheerier as Dundee hit the top of the Championship. It is only August but can Dees start getting carried away?

The Twa Teams, One Street gang – from left, Graeme Finnan, Tom Duthie, Alan Temple and George Cran.

This week Dundee writer George Cran takes the lead as Dundee United man Alan Temple hammers Tangerines defending and Graeme Finnan talks Morton away.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to prove himself at Dundee United