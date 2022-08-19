COURIER OPINION: Councillors must ensure waterfront office plans will benefit Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Councillors must ensure waterfront office plans will benefit Dundee

By The Courier
August 19 2022, 10.51am
Images of new Site 6 office block development at Dundee Waterfront. Photo: Cooper Cromar Architects
Images of new Site 6 office block development at Dundee Waterfront. Photo: Cooper Cromar Architects

V&A Dundee is the icing on the cake of Dundee’s impressive £1 billion regeneration of its waterfront.

Jutting out over the Tay, it is a unique and striking building that is used to display the finest in contemporary and historic design.

Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Oak Room sits proudly among the many exhibits as an exemplar of cuttingedge design circa 1907.

For anyone who bothers to look, within its walls there is design inspiration aplenty.

3D images of new Site 6 office block development at Dundee waterfront. Photo: Cooper Cromar Architects

This week, architects Cooper and Cromar submitted plans for further developing a gap site opposite the museum into a five-storey office block.

Local commercial property expert David Rose argues that new offices will be needed if Dundee is to retain and attract new talent and grow its economic base in the years ahead.

But many question whether offices are the right use of such a prominent site, especially given the general move to hybrid working post-pandemic.

Not to mention that a similar, neighbouring building took a long time to be tenanted.

Before any decisions are made, councillors have a duty to think long and hard about whether they believe the plans before them are right for the city both in the short
and long term.

The focus should be on quality, with no room for compromise.

‘Dundee needs high-quality offices’ – property expert on controversial Waterfront plans

