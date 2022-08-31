SEAN O’NEIL: People should not be left powerless – in agency or electricity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SEAN O’NEIL: People should not be left powerless – in agency or electricity

By Sean O'Neil
August 31 2022, 4.29pm
Protesters gather outside Ofgem to protest against the huge energy price increases. Photo: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Protesters gather outside Ofgem to protest against the huge energy price increases. Photo: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Around midnight on Monday I was sitting in an airport in Paris waiting on my EasyJet flight to depart more than 1.5 hours later than scheduled.

Most of Charles De Gaulle had shut – shops and bars who obviously had more faith in the airline’s time-tabling than was warranted.

Or maybe they just didn’t know about the delay – understandable as EasyJet didn’t make any meaningful announcement about it.

Instead, passengers wandered up to the check-in desk to be informed by a screen that they weren’t going home anytime soon.

The first hint of an apology regarding the delay (nearing two hours by take-off) came from the captain as we eventually bumped along the runway.

But this isn’t a piece about been made to wait 1.5 hours on a plane – in today’s world of litter-filled streets, sewage-filled water and unfulfilled dreams of a better society –  I appreciate I was lucky to be on holiday at all.

But sitting in the airport, at the mercy of a company who appeared to have given up any pretence of customer care, I realised this was just a microcosm of consumer life now.

(And by consumer life I just mean life. Life for normal people.)

We saw it with the travel chaos earlier in the summer – airlines and airports shrugging as they cancelled flights and lost luggage.

Customers’ hard-earned cash pocketed for a service that didn’t exist.

People left feeling powerless to do much about it.

This year is getting darker

Of course, now we can see that airlines cancelling your flight while you were standing at check-in wearing your best sombrero was actually the good times of 2022.

Those much-lauded sunlit uplands.

And I hope you enjoyed the bright lights of baggage reclaim while you could – because it seems like times are going to get a whole lot darker – literally.

Some folk won’t be able to afford to turn on the lights and others warn of organised blackouts.

Airport chaos was just the start. Photo: Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock/Rick Findler

We’re facing a winter that a lot of people cannot afford amidst inflation and recession.

We are staring down the barrel of a boiler pensioners are too afraid to turn on.

Of a prepaid electricity meter a young family cannot afford to top-up.

Small businesses say they will shut, owners and their employees will be left without jobs.

UK food prices are rising (5.1% in August). Energy costs are spiralling. Mortgage rates are going up.

Workers are on strike.

People should be prioritised over profits

We are on the brink of a national emergency.

And people feel powerless to stop it.

And yet, somehow, somehow – oil and gas companies are posting record-breaking profits.

BP and Shell made £17 billion profit in three months earlier this year.

Despite that, Ofgem – who should have the power to stop it – raised the energy price cap by 80% from October.

They already raised it by 54% in February.

Enough is Enough is taking action against companies profiteering from the cost of living crisis. Photo: Guy Bell/Shutterstock

As our plane landed at Edinburgh Airport we were told of another short delay – the shuttle buses couldn’t get through because other vehicles were parked in the wrong place.

We were told to sit back down and wait.

But in a national emergency people cannot afford to keep waiting.

And they should not be left powerless – in agency or electricity – to stop it.

