JIM SPENCE: Dundee paedophile anger is no excuse for vigilante justice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: Dundee paedophile anger is no excuse for vigilante justice

By Jim Spence
September 6 2022, 3.58pm
Photo shows police officers facing up to a large crows of people on a dark street in Dundee.
Police confront a crowd on Ballindean Road, Dundee, following a street protest.

The very word paedophile makes the stomach turn.

Those involved in such depravity are among the most abhorrent members of society.

And, in my view, they shouldn’t be housed anywhere close to schools or where children gather.

However, we can’t have what we saw in Dundee last week, with mob justice directed at those thought to be guilty of the crime, or accused of it.

We also can’t tolerate the assaults on the police who are caught in the middle trying to uphold the law by stopping vigilantes bent on dishing out their own brand of punishment.

Image shows the writer Jim Spence, next to a quote: "Mob justice is injustice. It's brutal and barbaric and there's no place for it in a civilised society."

A civilised society rests on the fact that we have courts to decide on matters both criminal and civil.

It means we avoid scenes like the old Wild West with its hanging posses.

Our courts operate on long-established rules of evidence.

Street mobs work on rumour, hearsay, and a lust for violence.

In the febrile atmosphere seen in Douglas last Friday, the dangers of self-appointed Judge Dredds deciding on guilt and innocence and meting out their own form of punishment were evident.

A similar incident unfolded in Kirkton that night. The unrest followed a 100-strong gathering in the St Mary’s area the week before.

Photo shows police officers lines up in front of a police van with a tenement building behind and a crowd of people, some of them filming on mobile phones, in front.
A scene from the protest in Ballindean Road, Dundee.

People are entitled to protest vociferously, by all means, to councillors and elected representatives that housing paedophiles among decent folk is not acceptable.

And, in my view, it isn’t.

But when we attempt to take the law into our own hands we peer over the edge of a very dangerous cliff and into a world of danger.

What happens when vigilante justice goes wrong?

In every community in the land living among us are those convicted of violent offences, car thieves, burglars, drug dealers, and even murderers.

There are individuals whose behaviour has impacted on, and in many cases ruined, the lives of innocents.

Image shows shattered glass on the pavement and a terraced house with boarded up doors and windows in Craigmore Street, Dundee.
A house was left damaged after a protest in Craigmore Street.

Should we protest outside their houses too, ready to dish out our own definitions of justice?

And what if we get our facts wrong?

It’s too late to say sorry after the event.

The law is a long way short of perfect.

And I’m a big critic of overly soft sentencing by the courts on those who blight our society.

But if the law is imperfect we should bring pressure to bear through the democratic process, not through street thuggery or vigilante justice.

No place for vigilante justice in a civil society

A major problem is that the middle class folk who decide on rehousing members of society like paedophiles aren’t likely to be living close to them.

Crowds on St Mungo Terrace protesting Andrew Galbraith.
Crowds gathered on St Mungo Terrace.

It’s understandable why anger spills over when such vile individuals are housed among folk who have genuine concerns for their children’s safety with dangerous predators in their midst.

But vigilante justice isn’t the solution.

In such febrile circumstances truth can be the first casualty.

And there are very real dangers of the innocent being wrongly identified and targeted.

The police are in a no-win situation.

Their duty first and foremost is to protect life.

And that extends to all citizens. No matter how much we may vilify and condemn those either convicted of or accused of heinous crimes.

Mob justice is injustice.

It’s brutal and barbaric and there’s no place for it in a decent society.

In the kind of feverish atmosphere witnessed last week it only takes one mistake, a wild rumour or, worse, a lie, to spark the kind of mob madness which can hurt the innocent as easily as the guilty.

When you let a genie that volatile out of the bottle it’s very hard to put it back.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

photo shows a young boy lying on a wooden floor, watching a tablet, with toy cars scattered around him.
MARTEL MAXWELL: The iPad turns my boys into zombies - but is the alternative…
0
Post Thumbnail
COURIER OPINION: Serious questions remain for those behind Tayside period dignity crisis
0
photo shows an NHS Tayside sign advising people there is 'strictly no smoking in this area'
COURIER OPINION: NHS smoking ban is the right move at the right time
0
Dundee's Caird Hall was the backdrop for a photo shoot ahead of the Street Soccer Scotland Nations Cup event. Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Street Soccer Nations Cup is Dundee's chance to send a message of…
0
image shows a woman, from behind, walking through a corridor at a community building piled high with foodbank donations.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I'm volunteering at the foodbank because Tory politicians are failing at their…
1
photo shows a young boy on a swing, with the shadow of an adult looming over him.
COURIER OPINION: Perth and Kinross child protection committee members need to show up and…
0
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird is missing student life - but maybe learning can continue after final bell?. Dundee University. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 2018
REBECCA BAIRD: I don't care if I've a mortgage to pay, I just want…
0
photo shows a sign saying 'school closed' on a school gate.
COURIER OPINION: Late notice makes Tayside school strikes tougher on pupils and parents
1
image shows a family recipe book with old fashioned writing on a table with flour and eggs. Family snapshots are scattered around it.
LINDSAY BRUCE: I tasted my childhood in a forgotten family recipe book
1
Lynne Hoggan loves Scottish holiday traits.
LYNNE HOGGAN: I love how Scottish people act on holiday
0

More from The Courier

Dave Whyte at home in Kirkcaldy in 2020
Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test…
0
Cupar Golf Club captain Neil Winton (left) with Peri Cup holder and 2022 winner Hugh Ironside of Cupar, pictured at Burntisland
Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy
Kelty boss John Potter
Why Kelty Hearts' win over Falkirk may not be as surprising as it first…
0
Fife taxi fares are rising
Fife taxi fares to rise by 12.5% as running costs soar
0
Nominations have been announced for the Scots Language Awards taking place in Dundee
Vote now as Scots language award nominees published ahead of Dundee awards event
0
Jason Grant in the publicity pictures that accompanied job announcement.
Scrutinising the statement: Why Tayside period dignity questions remain
0