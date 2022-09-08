KEZIA DUGDALE: Nicola Sturgeon is using the powers she has to tackle the problems we face

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

KEZIA DUGDALE: Nicola Sturgeon is using the powers she has to tackle the problems we face

By Kezia Dugdale
September 8 2022, 10.41am Updated: September 9 2022, 5.10pm
photo shows Nicola Sturgeon in front of a poster which says 'Fight for home'.
Nicola Sturgeon's programme for government includes a rent freeze for social and private tenants. Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire.

I’m going to dig a hole and hide for cover shortly. Because I thought this week’s programme for government, announced by the First Minister, was a creative and coherent response to the poverty pandemic we are all facing.

In my column last week I predicted we’d hear a fair bit about what the Scottish Government would like to do but couldn’t, because of a lack of political power.

There was a fair bit of that, with Nicola Sturgeon pointing to what she might like to do on social security or on energy bills – if she had the powers or the ability to borrow for revenue spending.

But I also argued that she’d use the powers she does have in more ambitious ways than she has to date.

And that’s exactly what she has done.

image shows the writer Kezia Dugdale next to a quote: "This is a programme rooted in applying the resources the country has to addressing the problems we face."

Increasing the child payment from £20 to £25 is a good example of that.

Who knew the First Minister was such an avid reader of the Courier’s opinion columns though?

Because I also argued that the energy crisis (which in all fairness there’s very little she can do to tackle) would lead to a housing crisis.

Given housing has been within the powers of the Scottish Parliament since its creation this is where the action should be if she is serious about responding to the crisis we face.

And so on Tuesday, after declaring that the country was on the cusp of a humanitarian crisis, Nicola Sturgeon said: “The Scottish Government does not have the power to prevent people’s energy bills from soaring, but we can and will take action to ensure that their rent does not rise.”

Programme for government comes with financial challenges

There will be not one but two housing bills in this Parliamentary session. And an immediate rent freeze for private and social housing tenants.

Photo shows Nicola Sturgeon in front of a large banner with the words 'the fight for home starts here' written on it.
As well as announcing the programme for government on Wednesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited Shelter Scotland’s head office in Edinburgh,. Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire

Now that is bold and extremely welcome.

Combined with a ban on evictions, this will provide serious comfort to those people on the financial edge.

And this is a programme for government rooted in applying the resources the country has to addressing the problems we face.

Also yesterday, in Parliament, John Swinney set out to detail the damage that rising inflation is causing to the public finances.

The Scottish Government’s budget is worth £1.7 billion less in real terms because of the rise in inflation.

Combined with the cost of settling pay deals as a result of recent industrial action, another £700 million has to be found.

Now the SNP are great at finding a few million quid down the back of the national couch at crunch points. But billions are a different ball game.

photo shows John Swinney in the debating chamber at the Scottish Parliament.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney. Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA Wire.

That’s why Mr Swinney had to take to the chamber to announce £500m worth of cuts to existing commitments.

Education, employability and capital grants to local authorities look like the big initial losers from this process.

And there will be more to come in the next six months.

Credit where it’s due. The SNP have been upfront and on the front foot in explaining what’s happening to the public finances and the principles underpinning their decisions.

Set aside the spin and this is a welcome programme for government

Of course there’s some political sleight of hand at play.

Some of the freezes that have been announced apply to costs that have already risen this year.

But a bit of spin shouldn’t shake us from looking at the core decisions that have been taken.

Namely to protect wages, keep roofs over people’s heads and enhance family finances where possible.

There’s much about what they’ll do next that I’d contest, protest and quibble with.

But if you have to pick somewhere to centre yourself in the midst of the storm that’s coming, this is it.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

A billboard honouring Queen Elizabeth II. Pietro Recchia/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.
MORAG LINDSAY: We've lost a Queen, and something bigger
1
photo shows the front page of The Courier newspaper, marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a recent photograph of Her Majesty smiling and the dates 1926-2022.
COURIER OPINION: Sadness and gratitude for a Queen who set an example for us…
1
image shows the national flags of Scotland and Denmark lying side by side.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Ignore the critics - Scotland's Nordic office symbolises our history and our…
0
photo shows Still Game stars Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill holding a very small baby and smiling at a signing event in Dundee.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I'll still be quoting Still Game in another 20 years
0
photo shows a young man sitting at a table with a smug expression on his face.
REBECCA BAIRD: Misogyny hasn't left Dundee - it's just got smarter
2
Gordon Brown with Fife charity partners Pauline Buchan, head of the Cottage Family Centre. and John Boumphrey, UK country manager at Amazon. Gareth Easton/Amazon/PA Wire.
COURIER OPINION Gordon Brown's Fife charity work sets a benchmark for former prime ministers
0
photo shows TV presenter Piers Morgan
SEAN O'NEIL: Facts are still facts, whatever Piers Morgan and the anti-woke brigade try…
0
photo shows Gordon Brown with Pauline Buchan, head of the Cottage Family Centre in a warehouse.
GORDON BROWN: Fife is stepping up to protect our poorest families - when will…
0
photo show's a judge's wig.
ALAN RICHARDSON: End of not proven verdict can't come soon enough
0
Photo shows Liz Truss holding a telephone receiver, while seated at a desk with a Union Jack hanging behind her.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Liz Truss needs to spend on the crisis here, not a bogus…
0

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0