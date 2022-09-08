Crisis talks involving police and council to be held in Dundee over cost of living

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Multiple agencies in Dundee are seeking to formulate a coordinated response to the city council’s cost of living emergency declared in June.

At the last meeting of the Dundee Partnership, held the same month, SNP council leader, John Alexander asked members to produce plans for a shared strategy.

Mr Alexander says a local focus response is needed because of the expected impact of ballooning energy bills and rising inflation.

It comes as Dundee Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) reports it saw an 85% increase in requests regarding utilities support during April and May this year.

This compared with an average increase of 62% across Scottish CABs.

Mr Alexander said the partnership will meet during the last week of this month at a venue yet to be decided.

‘Protect Dundonians from cliff edge’

Mr Alexander said: “I believe that all of the partners in the city have something to offer, be that advice & support, spaces in communities that can be used in times of need or some form of direct support.

“This summit will bring all of that thinking together into a coordinated approach.

“As leaders across the city, we all need to step up and ensure we are doing our best to protect Dundonians from the cliff edge that many will face because of the cost-of-living crisis.”

Dundee Partnership is the city’s community planning partnership.

Member organisations include Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, Dundee and Abertay universities, Skills Development Scotland, Scottish Enterprise and the Department for Work & Pensions.

In August, Mr Alexander set out this winter’s £1 million ‘Fuel Well’ scheme that aims to support around 11,000 eligible local residents with amounts of up to £150.

The scheme was first introduced in 2020 before the cost of living crisis.

Mr Alexander admitted the scheme amounted to a “sticking plaster” when applied to the scale of the problems.

‘Failure of UK government’

The SNP’s Maryfield Councillor Lynne Short added: “In recent weeks, we’ve set out how we will work with advice agencies and how we’ll provide direct funding to people in need.

“It’s a sad indictment on the failure of the UK government to support the majority of the population.

“While they focus on tax cuts for the rich and big business, people are struggling to feed their children and pensioners are struggling to hear their homes.

“We will not stand idly by, we will lead and wrap our arms around all those that need it.”

‘Cross party emergency declaration’

Members of all parties on Dundee City Council backed the cost of living emergency declaration put forward by Scottish Liberal Democrat councillor, Daniel Coleman.

The motion, tabled at the council’s policy and resources committee, catalogued the financial pressures squeezing city residents and outlined further economic problems on the horizon.

The city council called on the UK government to cut the standard VAT rate from 20% to 17.5%.

Alan Mak MP responded on behalf of the UK Government and stated that no such rate change will be taken.

Mr Coleman described the Westminster administration’s response as: “complacent.”