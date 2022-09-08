Crisis talks involving police and council to be held in Dundee over cost of living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Crisis talks involving police and council to be held in Dundee over cost of living

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
September 8 2022, 10.52am Updated: September 8 2022, 5.24pm
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander

Multiple agencies in Dundee are seeking to formulate a coordinated response to the city council’s cost of living emergency declared in June.

At the last meeting of the Dundee Partnership, held the same month, SNP council leader, John Alexander asked members to produce plans for a shared strategy.

Mr Alexander says a local focus response is needed because of the expected impact of ballooning energy bills and rising inflation.

It comes as Dundee Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) reports it saw an 85% increase in requests regarding utilities support during April and May this year.

This compared with an average increase of 62% across Scottish CABs.

Mr Alexander said the partnership will meet during the last week of this month at a venue yet to be decided.

‘Protect Dundonians from cliff edge’

Mr Alexander said: “I believe that all of the partners in the city have something to offer, be that advice & support, spaces in communities that can be used in times of need or some form of direct support.

“This summit will bring all of that thinking together into a coordinated approach.

“As leaders across the city, we all need to step up and ensure we are doing our best to protect Dundonians from the cliff edge that many will face because of the cost-of-living crisis.”

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.

Dundee Partnership is the city’s community planning partnership.

Member organisations include Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, Dundee and Abertay universities, Skills Development Scotland, Scottish Enterprise and the Department for Work & Pensions.

In August, Mr Alexander set out this winter’s £1 million ‘Fuel Well’ scheme that aims to support around 11,000 eligible local residents with amounts of up to £150.

The scheme was first introduced in 2020 before the cost of living crisis.

Mr Alexander admitted the scheme amounted to a “sticking plaster” when applied to the scale of the problems.

‘Failure of UK government’

The SNP’s Maryfield Councillor Lynne Short added: “In recent weeks, we’ve set out how we will work with advice agencies and how we’ll provide direct funding to people in need.

“It’s a sad indictment on the failure of the UK government to support the majority of the population.

Councillor Lynne Short

“While they focus on tax cuts for the rich and big business, people are struggling to feed their children and pensioners are struggling to hear their homes.

“We will not stand idly by, we will lead and wrap our arms around all those that need it.”

‘Cross party emergency declaration’

Members of all parties on Dundee City Council backed the cost of living emergency declaration put forward by Scottish Liberal Democrat councillor, Daniel Coleman.

The motion, tabled at the council’s policy and resources committee, catalogued the  financial pressures squeezing city residents and outlined further economic problems on the horizon.

Liberal Democrat councillor, Daniel Coleman, pushed for Dundee City Council’s ’emergency’ declaration in June. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

The city council called on the UK government to cut the standard VAT rate from 20% to 17.5%.

Alan Mak MP responded on behalf of the UK Government and stated that no such rate change will be taken.

Mr Coleman described the Westminster administration’s response as: “complacent.”

