Councillor’s anger at ‘complacent’ response after Dundee declares cost of living emergency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Councillor’s anger at ‘complacent’ response after Dundee declares cost of living emergency

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
August 26 2022, 5.10pm Updated: August 26 2022, 5.10pm
The cost of living will rise steeply again following OFGEM's 80% rise of the energy price cap.
The cost of living will rise steeply again following OFGEM's 80% rise of the energy price cap.

The Dundee councillor behind the city’s cost of living emergency declaration has said a UK Government response to it is “complacent”.

Strathmartine Liberal Democrat Councillor, Daniel Coleman, whose council motion in June received cross-party support, says government action so far is not enough to help Dundonians weather the worsening economic storm.

The council’s local authority chief executive, Gregory Colgan, wrote to Rishi Sunak, then Chancellor of the Exchequer in July.

Included was a call for a reduction in VAT from 20% to 17.5% to save households £600.

No change to VAT rate

But Alan Mak MP, responding in place of Mr Sunak who resigned the same month, stated the UK Government will not make any such rate changes.

He wrote: “Reducing the main rate of VAT would come at significant cost. Each one per cent reduction in the rate of VAT costs the Exchequer around £7 billion.”

“Any loss in tax revenue would have to be balanced by a reduction in public spending, increased borrowing, or increased taxation elsewhere,” Mr Mak continued.

Liberal Democrat councillor, Daniel Coleman, pushed for Dundee City Council’s ’emergency’ declaration in June. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

“The rationale for the council’s proposal is noted, however the government currently has no plans to review the main VAT rate at this time,” he added.

It comes as struggling households face even higher bills from October after an 80% increase in regulator Ofgem’s price cap was announced on Friday.

‘Day-to-day prices steepening sharply’

Mr Coleman said the response is disappointing and that citizens need to be protected from the impact.

Mr Coleman said: “The response from the UK Government is complacent. The UK Government has to do a lot more if families in Dundee and across the country are to be helped from the worst effects of the cost-of-living crisis.

“Dundee City Council argued that standard rate of VAT to be reduced from 20% to 17.5% per cent for one year.”

“..the chancellor’s lacklustre spring statement failed to adequately protect local families from soaring bills and the Conservatives’ worsening cost of living crisis,” added Mr Coleman.

UK households face even higher bills from October after an 80% increase in Ofgem’s price cap was announced on Friday. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

“The price of day-to-day living is steepening sharply and it is hugely disappointing that the response from Alan Mak MP, UK exchequer secretary to the treasury seems to fail to understand that.”

He added: “A VAT temporary cut would support the economy by boosting spending on local high streets. The proposals would also be expected to keep inflation down by making the prices of everyday items lower than they would have been.

‘Not fit for purpose’

“The UK Conservative Government is simply not fit for purpose in terms of its poor response to a crisis situation facing Dundee households and people right across the UK.”

He added that the Scottish Government must also do “far more” to increase the number of well-insulated homes across Scotland.

Separate letters from Mr Colgan on behalf of the city council were sent to Scottish Government finance minister, Kate Forbes and Michael Matheson MSP, in charge of the Warmer Homes Scotland initiative.

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister, John Swinney, responded to issues raised in these.

On household heating he wrote: “Home Energy Scotland has given advice to over half a million households over the past five years – and continues to offer interest-free loans and cashback up to £7500 – for renewable heating and £6000 for energy efficiency.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Jim Elder fears Dundee pensioners could die due to huge hikes in energy costs.
Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike
0
Riverside Drive, next to Tesco, has reopened.
Dundee's Riverside Drive reopens after week-long sewer repairs
Sam hickey with his Commonwealth Games gold medal.
Sam Hickey Interview: Dundee star opens up on boxing future, leaving Lochee legacy and…
0
Sam Hickey has opened up on his close relationship with Mike Towell, with the late boxer's memory inspiring him to Commonwealth gold.
Dundee boxing star Sam Hickey says memory of ‘big brother’ Mike Towell continues to…
0
Police at the Panmure Street taxi rank.
Police hunt man after driver 'spat at' during Dundee taxi rank attack
0
The Campbell family.
Children of Dundee Mormon Bishop claim 'malicious' abuse allegations gave mum a stroke
0
Beauty therapist Agne Balciene
Dundee beauty therapist sent revenge porn photos to lover's wife
Aberdeenshire councillors today agreed a number of key workstreams to progress with the devolution of school budgets. School classroom teacher Picture submitted from Aberdeenshire council 29/08/19
School strikes: What are Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross councils saying?
0
Maxine Munro.
Raging Dundee woman ripped out clump of hair during frenzied assault
Hilltown, Dundee.
Man, 45, found dead in Dundee flat

More from The Courier

Jim Elder fears Dundee pensioners could die due to huge hikes in energy costs.
Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike
0
Italy's Marco Florioli and France's Ohian Guillamoundeguy were unbeaten on the first day at Blairgowrie.
Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at…
0
Beaufort Dive, Glenrothes. Image: Google.
Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
Josh Edwards has been used at full-back and wingback this season.
Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to…
0
Kintillo Road has been shut after huge cracks appeared on a house.
Bridge of Earn street shut as huge cracks appear on house
0
The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast