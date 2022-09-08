ALISTAIR HEATHER: Ignore the critics – Scotland’s Nordic office symbolises our history and our future in Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

ALISTAIR HEATHER: Ignore the critics – Scotland’s Nordic office symbolises our history and our future in Europe

By Alistair Heather
September 8 2022, 4.40pm Updated: September 9 2022, 4.55pm
image shows the national flags of Scotland and Denmark lying side by side.
Scotland has longstanding ties to Europe and the opening of a Nordic office in the Danish capital underlines the strength of the connection. Shutterstock.

The Scottish Government has opened a Nordic Office – a brand new venture, designed to give Scotland a political, cultural and business presence in northern Europe.

It’s based in Copenhagen and has a small dedicated band of full-time staffers.

Basically, it’s a suite of offices and meeting spaces within the British Embassy, with a cultural programme that brings together Scottish artists and Nordic audiences.

It also gives Scottish politicians and business leaders a place to hold discussions with their Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish and Icelandic counterparts.

These offices attract ire from critics of the government.

They are wasteful of resource, some say.

image shows the writer Alistair Heather next to a quote: "The Scottish Government opening new offices overseas might seem like a frivolity. But the money they bring in, and the connections they make, are too valuable to live without."

They are further evidence of the Sturgeon regime acting up beyond its station, by opening these proto-embassies internationally.

disagree.

Nordic Office harks back to Scotland’s history in the region

I’ve long felt Scotland’s natural place in the world, at least in Europe, is as a vocal part of the patchwork quilt of small northern European nations, and not as an afterthought in the north of a British empire.

Our cultural, economic and political connections with England are of course profound and vital.

Ireland, our nearest European neighbour has been a close connection over millennia, albeit one marred by conflict.

We remain close, if complex, pals.

photo shows a car driving past a sign saying Welcome to Scottish Borders
A car drives across the England and Scotland border on the A68.

By contrast our ancient ties with northern Europe have been allowed to atrophy this last century.

Scotland and Finland shared similar roles in the Nordic region during the medieval period.

We were both broke, rural farming nations with plenty of population and paucity of opportunity.

Sweden was a great European power then, and would employ Scots and Finnish mercenaries by the hundred, at times by the thousand.

We’d head over there, pick up a salary off the Swedes to march aboot the place, and often became the fighting vanguard of Swedish regional aggression.

We also, naturally, took massive hammerings at times and have found our defeats glorified in local folklore and art.

For example in 1612, “a group of about 350 recruits… from Caithness. [arrived] in Norway… they were attacked by Norwegian peasants in the pass of Kringelen. All the Scots were killed ….The battle has long been regarded as a great feat of valour in the history of Norway, and has repeatedly been used as a theme in Norwegian literature and art.”

Guid ane Scotland. Battered off the peasantry.

Many of these Scots mercenaries stayed on in the Nordics as peddlers and traders following their service, forging human connections.

Once Scotland sent Viking brides, now it opens a Nordic Office

And it wasnae just the sodgers that linked us and them across the North Sea.

Around 50% of all the female settlers to Iceland in the Viking Age were from Scotland and Ireland.

Whether they were wooed by hunky viking lads in Sutherland and elsewhere and enticed to move north I don’t know for sure.

But we do see in old records that Scottish women were at times prominent in early Icelandic life.

Viking burials can be seen at the Govan Stones in the middle of Glasgow.

photo shows bearded members of the Jarl Squad at the Up Helly Aa festival in Lerwick walking with flaming torches
Lerwick’s Up Helly Aa Viking festival is another reminder of Scotland’s Nordic connections.

The Sinclair family, and the MacDonalds that ruled the Hebrides for so long, are hybrid Scotto-Scandinavian clans.

The amazing Galloway Hoard on display at Aberdeen Art Gallery the now is a complex, amazing testament to the longevity of our Nordic connections.

But this really is all in the past.

Scottish? British? Actually there IS a difference

For a while I went out with a Finn.

To her family, I was never her Scottish boyfriend but, at best, her “British” boyfriend.

All too often I was her “English” boyfriend. You can imagine my chagrin.

My partner explained that Finns don’t really think about Scotland.

They think of Britain, or the UK, as one big place.

If we exist at all in the imagination it’s as one funny little identity within Britishness. Like Cornwall, or Cockneys.

The long history we shared has been forgotten on both sides of the sea.

And that is why I’m so in favour of Scotland opening up these Scotland Houses in general, and this Nordic Office in particular.

We have so much heritage in common, and we’ve always faced so many similar challenges unique to our latitude, to our weather, to our place here on the shores of the north sea.

Nordic Office is an investment in Scotland’s future

Already the business aspect of these houses is paying massive dividends.

Earlier this year it was announced that Scotland is massively outperforming the other UK nations in attracting inward investment from Europe and the US.

Photo shows a red and white Danish flag in front of the colourful old buildings and boats of Copenhagen's Nyhavn port.
The famous old Nyhavn port in the centre of Copenhagen, where Scotland’s new Nordic Office is located. Shutterstock.

The main purpose of the Scotland Offices is to increase our visibility internationally, with exactly these outcomes predicted.

The project is working, and it’s only right that it expands.

I appreciate that in times of austerity and increasing poverty, the Scottish Government opening new offices overseas might seem like a frivolity.

But the money they bring in, and the connections they make, are too valuable to live without.

For me, the business of government has to be dealing with present crises, of course.

But it must also look to a brighter future beyond this gloomy present.

A future where Scotland can be an intellectual, economic and cultural player in a thriving northern European neighbourhood.

What a thrilling idea.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

A billboard honouring Queen Elizabeth II. Pietro Recchia/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.
MORAG LINDSAY: We've lost a Queen, and something bigger
1
photo shows the front page of The Courier newspaper, marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a recent photograph of Her Majesty smiling and the dates 1926-2022.
COURIER OPINION: Sadness and gratitude for a Queen who set an example for us…
1
photo shows Still Game stars Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill holding a very small baby and smiling at a signing event in Dundee.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I'll still be quoting Still Game in another 20 years
0
photo shows a young man sitting at a table with a smug expression on his face.
REBECCA BAIRD: Misogyny hasn't left Dundee - it's just got smarter
2
Gordon Brown with Fife charity partners Pauline Buchan, head of the Cottage Family Centre. and John Boumphrey, UK country manager at Amazon. Gareth Easton/Amazon/PA Wire.
COURIER OPINION Gordon Brown's Fife charity work sets a benchmark for former prime ministers
0
photo shows Nicola Sturgeon in front of a poster which says 'Fight for home'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Nicola Sturgeon is using the powers she has to tackle the problems…
2
photo shows TV presenter Piers Morgan
SEAN O'NEIL: Facts are still facts, whatever Piers Morgan and the anti-woke brigade try…
0
photo shows Gordon Brown with Pauline Buchan, head of the Cottage Family Centre in a warehouse.
GORDON BROWN: Fife is stepping up to protect our poorest families - when will…
0
photo show's a judge's wig.
ALAN RICHARDSON: End of not proven verdict can't come soon enough
0
Photo shows Liz Truss holding a telephone receiver, while seated at a desk with a Union Jack hanging behind her.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Liz Truss needs to spend on the crisis here, not a bogus…
0

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0