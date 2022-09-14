KEZIA DUGDALE: Anti-monarchy protests won’t change minds but they must be allowed to happen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

KEZIA DUGDALE: Anti-monarchy protests won’t change minds but they must be allowed to happen

By Kezia Dugdale
September 14 2022, 5.19pm Updated: September 15 2022, 9.28am
photo shows a protester holding a hand made sign which says 'Not my king', being surrounded by police officers.
A member of the public staging a protest against the monarchy ahead of the arrival of Prince Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, at Westminster Hall, London. James Veysey/Shutterstock.

First of all, let’s hear it for all the public servants who have been working night and day to ensure all aspects of the Queen’s funeral and the King’s accession run as smoothly as possible.

From transport officials working on our roads and the police officers who have kept everyone safe to the stewards guiding people through St Giles’ Cathedral and the cleansing staff who have returned Edinburgh to its very best, they have all been tremendous.

It has been a spectacle befitting of a monarch who had reigned for more than seven decades.

And it has also been a wonderful advert to the world. From the forests of Royal Deeside, to the magnificence of the bridges across the Forth, Scotland has been at its very best while the whole world was watching.

But now to the matter of protests and protestors.

image shows rhw writer Kezia Dugdale next to a quote: "We cannot chop and change our attitudes to acceptable protest on the basis of how angry the message on the placard makes us feel."

First, it’s important to acknowledge there have been remarkably little.

Although anyone who concludes that this demonstrates a lack of appetite for a republic would be hasty and wrong.

Any campaigner worth their salt knows you need to pick your moment and know your audience.

Critics are entitled to protest against the monarchy

Staging a protest against the monarchy in the middle of a sombre event marking the death of a lady as loved and revered as the Queen is utterly pointless, if you are actively in business of changing people’s minds and bringing them to your cause.

A one-man protest against the monarchy among the crowds watching the ceremony at Mercat Cross, Edinburgh, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch. Wattie Cheung/Scottish Daily Mail/PA Wire.

I suspect some of the people who have been arrested for doing just that over the past few days know that.

They surely had to know they weren’t going to change anyone’s minds.

But they wanted to be heard.

For a little dissent to be noted in the footnotes of a day that was otherwise a postcard perfect picture of monarchical Britain.

I wouldn’t have done it myself, but I recognise their right to do so.

Right to protest isn’t conditional

It should not be considered a criminal offence to hold a placard saying “Not my King” in a public place for two key reasons.

photo shows a woman holding a banner saying 'Not our king - it's colonial subjugation of the Welsh people' among a crowd of people while two police officers look on.
Peaceful protest against the monarchy ahead of the Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Cardiff Castle, Wales. Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Firstly protest is a critical part of a healthy democracy.

In fact to debate and discuss these issues is essential for a democracy to function.

As the former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams (hardly a man at the vanguard of anti-establishment campaigning) argued on the radio this week: “You don’t reinforce the sacredness, solidity and dependability of monarch by closing down discussion.”

Secondly, if it is legal to stand at the door of an abortion clinic holding a sign saying doctors are killing babies, or that their mothers are going to hell, it should be legal to protest against the monarchy in the same way.

If the police are prepared to tolerate climate change protestors gluing and chaining themselves to public buildings in order to make their point, before being asked to move on, then people should be free to ask “who elected him?”.

We cannot chop and change our attitudes to acceptable protest on the basis of how angry the message on the placard makes us feel.

More tumultuous times ahead

When these days of mourning pass and the country returns to the normal cut and thrust, we’ll all wake up in a place which changed its Prime Minister and its Head of State in the course of a few days.

Many are now facing a winter full of anguish and discontent.

I suspect there will be plenty of moments ahead when the people will rise up in protest – and perhaps with great effect.

This week was never going to be one of them.

