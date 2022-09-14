One person taken to hospital after car crashes outside Fife school By Neil Henderson September 14 2022, 5.23pm Updated: September 14 2022, 7.23pm Hillend Road, Inverkeithing. Image: Google. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up One person has been taken to hospital after a car crashed outside a school in Fife. The incident happened just before 3pm on Hillend Road in Inverkeithing, close to the town’s high school. Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 2.55pm on Wednesday of a one-vehicle crash outside Inverkeithing High School on Hillend Road, Inverkeithing. Two fire engines sent to Inverkeithing crash “Two fire appliances were mobilised from Dunfermline station. “Crews assisted at the scene before returning to the station at 3.24pm.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.50pm on Wednesday, officers were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Hillend Road, Inverkeithing. “Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital.” The extent of the person’s injuries is yet to be confirmed. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0 Major disturbance in Dunfermline as football fans clash in town centre Fife world biking champ left devastated after £65,000 theft of competition bikes 0 Man, 57, arrested after disturbance delays start of Fife Pride march in Kirkcaldy Single-shoed umbrella dancer caused £1.7k damage to Dunfermline court in 'bizarre' incident 'I feel like I’ve won a competition to be on this particular bill', says… 0 Cupar Youth Cafe 20th anniversary: 20 Stories for 20 Years exhibition celebrates positive impact 0 Fife teen urges Stagecoach to put 'community' ahead of cuts 0 HRT now available over the counter in Boots - but can you get it… 0 Queen's funeral: Who's on the guest list from Tayside and Fife? 0 More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0