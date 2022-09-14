One person taken to hospital after car crashes outside Fife school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One person has been taken to hospital after a car crashed outside a school in Fife.

The incident happened just before 3pm on Hillend Road in Inverkeithing, close to the town’s high school.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 2.55pm on Wednesday of a one-vehicle crash outside Inverkeithing High School on Hillend Road, Inverkeithing.

Two fire engines sent to Inverkeithing crash

“Two fire appliances were mobilised from Dunfermline station.

“Crews assisted at the scene before returning to the station at 3.24pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.50pm on Wednesday, officers were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Hillend Road, Inverkeithing.

“Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital.”

The extent of the person’s injuries is yet to be confirmed.