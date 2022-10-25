COURIER OPINION: Rishi Sunak’s first job? Fixing the credibility crisis his Conservative Party has caused

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In the end it was a coronation rather than a contest.

The UK’s third prime minister this year is now in office, with former chancellor Rishi Sunak the only candidate able to muster the support of more than 100 parliamentary colleagues to run.

But, given the short and tempestuous premiership of Liz Truss, will Mr Sunak soon be ruing his decision to stand?

It certainly appears he is inheriting a poisoned chalice.

The challenges he faces are as numerous as they are pressing.

There’s the parlous state of the economy, brought to its knees by a reckless mini-budget last month which had to be rowed back on in order to calm the financial markets.

There is the cost-of-living crisis which is impacting so heavily on hard-pressed households.

There is the impact of soaring energy bills and an already under- pressure NHS bracing itself for another long hard winter ahead.

Internationally, the war in Ukraine dominates, with Putin’s aggressions continuing to cause such terrible death and destruction.

But perhaps Mr Sunak’s first order of business must be to address the credibility crisis which has put the Conservative Party on a route to electoral destruction.

Rishi Sunak has no time to waste

His is a premiership beginning without a mandate from the people of the country he has now been given the privilege of leading.

Incredibly, his is also a premiership beginning without a debate over the policies he intends to implement.

Opposition parties will continue to call for a general election, to right what they see as a democratic wrong.

The Tories have crowned Rishi Sunak without him saying a word about what he would do as PM. He has no mandate, no answers and no ideas. Nobody voted for this. The public deserve their say on Britain’s future through a General Election. It’s time for a fresh start with Labour. — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) October 24, 2022

It is a view many ordinary voters also hold.

Liz Truss tried to demonstrate her legitimacy for high office, with disastrous consequences.

Mr Sunak now has the keys to Downing Street but his time to prove himself is short.

The patience of the country is wearing very thin.