COURIER OPINION: Rishi Sunak’s first job? Fixing the credibility crisis his Conservative Party has caused

By The Courier
October 25 2022, 10.13am Updated: October 25 2022, 11.52am
Photo shows Rishi Sunak looking up as he steps out of a luxury car.
There's plenty for new Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak to get stuck into as PM. Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

In the end it was a coronation rather than a contest.

The UK’s third prime minister this year is now in office, with former chancellor Rishi Sunak the only candidate able to muster the support of more than 100 parliamentary colleagues to run.

But, given the short and tempestuous premiership of Liz Truss, will Mr Sunak soon be ruing his decision to stand?

It certainly appears he is inheriting a poisoned chalice.

The challenges he faces are as numerous as they are pressing.

Photo shows Rishi Sunak being applauded by a large group of people.
New Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak is congratulated by supporters. Image: Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

There’s the parlous state of the economy, brought to its knees by a reckless mini-budget last month which had to be rowed back on in order to calm the financial markets.

There is the cost-of-living crisis which is impacting so heavily on hard-pressed households.

There is the impact of soaring energy bills and an already under- pressure NHS bracing itself for another long hard winter ahead.

Internationally, the war in Ukraine dominates, with Putin’s aggressions continuing to cause such terrible death and destruction.

Photo shows Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng speaking to one another surrounded by a large audience.
Many hope former chancellor Rishi Sunak can make good the damage caused by Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

But perhaps Mr Sunak’s first order of business must be to address the credibility crisis which has put the Conservative Party on a route to electoral destruction.

Rishi Sunak has no time to waste

His is a premiership beginning without a mandate from the people of the country he has now been given the privilege of leading.

Incredibly, his is also a premiership beginning without a debate over the policies he intends to implement.

Opposition parties will continue to call for a general election, to right what they see as a democratic wrong.

It is a view many ordinary voters also hold.

Liz Truss tried to demonstrate her legitimacy for high office, with disastrous consequences.

Mr Sunak now has the keys to Downing Street but his time to prove himself is short.

The patience of the country is wearing very thin.

