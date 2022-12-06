COURIER OPINION: Labour must prove it’s serious about Gordon Brown plan for Scotland in UK

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordon Brown points to the bits “missing” in Scotland’s devolution settlement as he pushes his plan for UK reform.

More than 20 years on from the creation of the modern Scottish Parliament, we are back to discussing where and how our laws should apply.

At its heart, this is an exercise in appealing to everyone unhappy with the polarised nature of our constitutionally obsessed governments in Edinburgh and London.

So what are they offering for voters in Scotland?

We will have stronger protection for Holyrood.

An end to what Mr Brown says is Tory meddling in devolved affairs.

There will be a jobs bonanza as 50,000 posts move out of London.

Elsewhere, the House of Lords would be abolished. But not just scrapped, it would be reformed into a second chamber worthy of a modern democracy.

Can Gordon Brown plan for Scotland help Labour win back voters?

This is about Labour trying to position itself front and centre of the gap Mr Brown identifies in politics.

He outlined this broad new vision alongside Keir Starmer in front of Labour members in Edinburgh yesterday.

It is all about Labour muscling back into the currently narrow gap between the SNP and Conservatives.

But the challenge for them is as acute as it was in 2014.

Labour politicians know this is as vital to them at the next general election as it was at the independence referendum.

📺 Sky News: Change is coming with Labour. A stronger Scotland in a reforming UK. pic.twitter.com/xq10NiRBgq — Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) December 6, 2022

The difference was articulated by Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader.

He says Labour no longer fears an election.

Labour feels bold enough to put forward a prospectus and be listened to.

And while the SNP talk of referendums and Conservatives defend Brexit, Labour must now prove it means business.

If not, the party risks being the “missing” part in Scottish governance for some time to come.