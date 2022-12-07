MARTEL MAXWELL: Evening Telegraph Christmas concert was a joyous return to normality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Evening Telegraph Christmas concert was a joyous return to normality

By Martel Maxwell
December 7 2022, 11.19am Updated: December 7 2022, 11.19am
delighted audience members smiling and applauding.
The first Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert was an unforgettable occasion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Sitting in the audience with my youngest, awaiting the start of the Tele’s first ever Christmas Concert, the anticipation was palpable.

We watched as the first school choir from primaries four and five took their places – two of my sons among them.

“Are those red heads yours?” The lady behind asked. “I thought so. They look so like you.”

Poor things. An Italian complexion they did not inherit.

image shows the writer Martel Maxwell next to a quote: "seeing pupils have the chance to perform - to spread their wings, gain confidence and have their moment in the spotlight - was so heartwarming."

As I’d be there anyway, Tele editor Dave Lord had suggested I might want to say a few words of introduction.

Taking to the stage, I saw the rows and rows of expectant faces.

Parents beaming with pride. A mum trying to get her boy’s attention to tell him to tuck in his shirt. Many just brimming with excitement at finally being able to celebrate the run up to Christmas.

And there was so much to celebrate.

First annual concert was a celebration of Dundee

There was not wearing a mask for starters – seeing the faces of children so sweet and open to life, singing for us.

And there was something quite historic to celebrate.

The High School of Dundee P4/5 Choir take to the stage. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The audience watch the Dundee NYCOS choir. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

We were the first audience at this inaugural event.

And perhaps, in time the Dundee Christmas concert will become as much an institution as the one Tele’s sister paper, the Evening Express, has run in Aberdeen for 50 years.

There, in the beautifully decorated reception of DC Thomson, Meadowside, it felt like we were a part of something very special.

It also felt like we were there to toast Dundee and the inimitable Dundonians who make our city great.

Harris Academy wind band. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Delight on the face of audience-members. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The mood took a mischievous turn when singers in their late teens from Dundee Youth Music Theatre took to the stage with their incredible renditions of songs including Santa Baby and Boogie Woogie Santa.

Musical direction was given by a very experienced Laura Pike – along with the many music teachers and staff from the schools taking part.

These included the High School of Dundee, Braeview Academy (two teenage boys performing brilliantly to an audience for the first time) and Harris Academy.

Many more took to the stage for the second concert later that day.

And seeing pupils have the chance to perform – to spread their wings, gain confidence and have their moment in the spotlight – was so heartwarming.

The Dundee Makaton Choir. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Better still, money raised from ticket sales will go to local schools through the paper’s Pounds for Primaries initiative.

Normal Christmas is resumed

Outside, a few remaining Santas walked by after the annual Santa Dash to raise money for Dundee Bairns.

In Slessor Gardens, the ferris wheel of Winterfest (get there, it’s brilliant) towered above a skating rink and candy floss huts.

And lo, the world – and particularly our little corner, right here in Dundee – felt normal once more.

WinterFest is back in Slessor Gardens. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Martin Lyupenov, 4, enjoyed all the fun of the fair at WinterFest in Slessor Gardens, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Life will always throw us curveballs. The news will never be free of worry.

But life is made magical by the simple act of communication. Of feeling something that moves us in our souls.

I have many favourite moments from the Christmas Concert. But perhaps the most memorable was when, as youngsters from NYCOS sang their hearts out, I turned round to smile at the lady who had spoken to me at the start.

Her name was Myra. She was there with her niece Anne. And she was crying and laughing in equal measure.

Overwhelmed by the purity of these wee souls – and laughing joyously at the ridiculousness of crying and being caught in the act.

“It’s just so lovely,” she said, dabbing her hanky to her eyes.

And it really was.

