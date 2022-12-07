St Johnstone to face Dundee United at McDiarmid Park in Scottish Youth Cup quarter-final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone and Dundee United will face each other in the quarter-final of the Scottish Youth Cup.

The all-Tayside last-eight clash is scheduled for Friday, January 27 at McDiarmid Park, with kick-off time yet to be confirmed.

Saints, coached by Liam Craig and Alex Cleland, cruised through their third round contest.

The under-18s beat Falkirk 6-1 to extend a long unbeaten run.

Sit back and enjoy all the goals from Saints 6-1 win over Falkirk in the Scottish Youth Cup! The U18s now wait to find out who they will face in the quarter finals.#SJFC | SPFL | Chris Logan 📷 pic.twitter.com/1t1dzZ3AgG — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) November 28, 2022

United also had a comfortable victory in the last round.

Ryan Moon’s side – featuring Rory MacLeod, who already has first team experience for the Tangerines under his belt – won 4-0 away to Clachnacuddin.

Stuart Heenan scored a hat-trick.