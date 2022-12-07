St Johnstone to face Dundee United at McDiarmid Park in Scottish Youth Cup quarter-final

St Johnstone and Dundee United will face each other in the quarter-final of the Scottish Youth Cup.
The all-Tayside last-eight clash is scheduled for Friday, January 27 at McDiarmid Park, with kick-off time yet to be confirmed.
Saints, coached by Liam Craig and Alex Cleland, cruised through their third round contest.
The under-18s beat Falkirk 6-1 to extend a long unbeaten run.
Sit back and enjoy all the goals from Saints 6-1 win over Falkirk in the Scottish Youth Cup!
The U18s now wait to find out who they will face in the quarter finals.#SJFC | SPFL | Chris Logan 📷 pic.twitter.com/1t1dzZ3AgG
— St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) November 28, 2022
United also had a comfortable victory in the last round.
Ryan Moon’s side – featuring Rory MacLeod, who already has first team experience for the Tangerines under his belt – won 4-0 away to Clachnacuddin.
Stuart Heenan scored a hat-trick.