STEVE FINAN: Eilish McColgan should have run away with BBC Sports Personality of the Year title too

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

My first role in newspapers, back in the 1970s, was apprentice compositor in a hot metal caseroom.

It was a great job.

I worked with and learned from people I came to greatly admire.

There was one facet that made it a little unusual.

I worked under the dayshift overseer. My father was nightshift overseer.

I felt (although it wasn’t true) everything I did would be reported to my father.

Every small mistake, each mis-step all youngsters will make.

I strived to impress my father’s peers.

They were, after all, men he had worked with for 40 years.

Men he respected, and who in turn respected him.

It was pressure, of a sort.

But not half of one per cent, not a quarter per cent, of the pressure Dundee’s Eilish McColgan faced when following in the athletic footsteps of her mother Liz.

Eilish McCcolgan gave us one of the moments of the year

It will have been daunting to run under the scrutiny of the unforgiving British press, vultures ready to pounce if you can’t catch up with one of the best athletes Scotland has ever produced.

Liz supported Eilish all the way as trainer, cheerleader, and mother.

It has been inspiring to watch over the years and will have been a great help.

But, in a strange way, it will also have made things just a tiny bit harder.

Both women are wise enough to know that.

Eilish has had a long career, and the highlight came this year.

Her gold medal in the 10,000 metre Commonwealth final in August was the British sporting moment of 2022.

I urge you, take a look at the closing moments of that race.

Even when you know the result it lifts you off your seat.

Look at the determination on Eilish’s face.

Appreciate the physical and mental strength it took to produce that sprint finish.

Take into account the slogging hours to reach that level.

No one could watch that final lap, then see Eilish and Liz hugging in victory, and not have a tear in their eye.

And yet there is no place for Eilish on the shortlist for this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Shortlist snub was a mis-step for award organisers

Eilish always comes across as a classy, generous-spirited, well-balanced individual.

She would never stoop to say it but I’ll say it: what a stupid decision.

Thanks for so many lovely messages today! Your support hasn't gone unnoticed.🥰 It's been an honour to receive some incredible sporting awards this year -a really special 2022!💫 But only one athletics nominee for SPOTY this year – let's ALL get behind @JakeSWightman!🥳🙌 Hero! — Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) December 20, 2022

This is a runner who has battled injuries, a change from steeplechase to flat events, had several disappointments and confidence issues, and yet emerged a winner.

A multiple records-breaker.

A runner who worked incredibly hard to steadily improve over her career.

She’s a fantastic example to younger athletes.

Eilish’s journey would make an archetypal Hollywood movie.

The plot has ups and downs, there’s a fascinating back-story, and a long hard climb to ultimate triumph.

And, in every scene, the hero of the tale conducts herself with great dignity.

She is gracious in defeat as well as victory, always speaks well of team-mates and rivals, and even in the tough times wore that lovely, engaging smile she has and talked in an upbeat manner.

She has displayed genuine strength of character to become a champion.

And that’s what makes a “sports personality”.

The clue is in the title.

There are other worthy candidates on the list for sure.

But whoever compiled the BBC shortlist, you’ve let the best story of the year run away from you.