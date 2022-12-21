STEVE FINAN: Eilish McColgan should have run away with BBC Sports Personality of the Year title too

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

STEVE FINAN: Eilish McColgan should have run away with BBC Sports Personality of the Year title too

By Steve Finan
December 21 2022, 12.13pm
Eilish McColgan crosses the line first in the 2022 Commonwealth Games 10,000 metres final
Eilish McColgan's 10,000 metres Commonwealth Games victory in Birmingham: sporting moment of the year? Image: Ryan Browne/Shutterstock.

My first role in newspapers, back in the 1970s, was apprentice compositor in a hot metal caseroom.

It was a great job.

I worked with and learned from people I came to greatly admire.

There was one facet that made it a little unusual.

I worked under the dayshift overseer. My father was nightshift overseer.

I felt (although it wasn’t true) everything I did would be reported to my father.

Every small mistake, each mis-step all youngsters will make.

image shows the writer Steve Finan next to a quote: "She has displayed genuine strength of character to become a champion. And that’s what makes a 'sports personality'.

I strived to impress my father’s peers.

They were, after all, men he had worked with for 40 years.

Men he respected, and who in turn respected him.

It was pressure, of a sort.

But not half of one per cent, not a quarter per cent, of the pressure Dundee’s Eilish McColgan faced when following in the athletic footsteps of her mother Liz.

Eilish McCcolgan gave us one of the moments of the year

It will have been daunting to run under the scrutiny of the unforgiving British press, vultures ready to pounce if you can’t catch up with one of the best athletes Scotland has ever produced.

Baby Eilish McColgan with her parents, wearing one of her mother's gold medals.
Eilish McColglan with mum Liz and dad Peter and her mother’s gold medal from the 10,000 metres at the Tokyo World Championships in 1991.
Liz and Eilish McColgan.
Liz McColgan has supported Eilish every step of the way.

Liz supported Eilish all the way as trainer, cheerleader, and mother.

It has been inspiring to watch over the years and will have been a great help.

But, in a strange way, it will also have made things just a tiny bit harder.

Both women are wise enough to know that.

Eilish has had a long career, and the highlight came this year.

Her gold medal in the 10,000 metre Commonwealth final in August was the British sporting moment of 2022.

Eilish McColgan, arms in the air, as she crosses the finish line in the 10,000 metres race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Eilish McColgan brings home the 10,000 metres gold medal from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Image: Ryan Browne/Shutterstock.

I urge you, take a look at the closing moments of that race.

Even when you know the result it lifts you off your seat.

Look at the determination on Eilish’s face.

Appreciate the physical and mental strength it took to produce that sprint finish.

Take into account the slogging hours to reach that level.

Eilish McColgan celebrates her 10,000 metres victory with her mum Liz
Mother’s pride: Eilish McColgan celebrates her 10,000 metres victory with mum Liz: Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

No one could watch that final lap, then see Eilish and Liz hugging in victory, and not have a tear in their eye.

And yet there is no place for Eilish on the shortlist for this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Shortlist snub was a mis-step for award organisers

Eilish always comes across as a classy, generous-spirited, well-balanced individual.

She would never stoop to say it but I’ll say it: what a stupid decision.

This is a runner who has battled injuries, a change from steeplechase to flat events, had several disappointments and confidence issues, and yet emerged a winner.

A multiple records-breaker.

A runner who worked incredibly hard to steadily improve over her career.

She’s a fantastic example to younger athletes.

Eilish McColgan running with children from Camperdown Primary and St Clements RC Primary in Dundee
Eilish McColgan with children from Camperdown Primary and St Clements RC Primary in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Eilish’s journey would make an archetypal Hollywood movie.

The plot has ups and downs, there’s a fascinating back-story, and a long hard climb to ultimate triumph.

And, in every scene, the hero of the tale conducts herself with great dignity.

She is gracious in defeat as well as victory, always speaks well of team-mates and rivals, and even in the tough times wore that lovely, engaging smile she has and talked in an upbeat manner.

She has displayed genuine strength of character to become a champion.

And that’s what makes a “sports personality”.

The clue is in the title.

There are other worthy candidates on the list for sure.

But whoever compiled the BBC shortlist, you’ve let the best story of the year run away from you.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; Vivienne Westwood. dundee. Supplied by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Punk can't die with Vivienne Westwood - we need it more than…
assisted dying campaigners at a rally.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to…
2
man in a Santa hat with a broom dancing on a messy Christmas dinner table.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Relax, it's Crimbo limbo and nobody cares if your house is a…
packing boxes in an empty room.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It's not the moving house that's stressful, it's finding space for all…
hands holding a piece of glass with signs of the Zodiac on it.
STEVE FINAN: Don't believe your horoscope - I've written enough of them to know…
exterior of Olympia pool, Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Lessons must be learned from Dundee's Olympia pool scandal
leftover turkey and sprouts and a sprig of tinsel.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Oh I wish it could be Boxing Day every day

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented