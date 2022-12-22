ALISTAIR HEATHER: This year, more than ever, we need a proper Hogmanay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: This year, more than ever, we need a proper Hogmanay

By Alistair Heather
December 22 2022, 3.26pm
Comrie flambeaux parade led by bagpipers.
Bagpipes, big smiles and flaming torches: The Comrie flambeaux procession has all the ingredients of a traditional Hogmanay. Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A stoating Scottish Hogmanay is just the solution to the midwinter blues. But I’m worried that after three years we’ll have forgotten how to hooly.

This time last year, I was sat scunnered, head-in-hands.

The Omicron variant had burst onto the scene right on top of Christmas. And it stood to scupper the greatest holiday of the year: Hogmanay.

I love New Year’s even mair than the Broons love it.

When I was wee in the village, we’d get fires burning up to the bells, pals would all gather, fireworks would storm the skies.

Then come the bells, all hell would break loose in the form of drunken first-footers.

the writer Alistair Heather next to a quote: "in these dark months, after a period when pleasure’s been at such a premium, we should be grabbing the chance to be back out in the streets with the pipes and the bottles."

Folk fae ower the lane would breenge in wi a bottle.

The usually pressed and presentable shirt front of village life would be unbuttoned and wrinkled a wee bit, the sleeves rolled right up.

New Year’s Day was a muckle steak pie fae the oven. And the first few days of January were spent dutifully first-footing friends, neighbours and relations, wishing them all the very best for the coming year.

Pandemic cost us our traditional Hogmanay

I thought these days were great. Better than Christmas.

Christmas to me is a tight strung web of tension, of expensive presents and diplomatic visits to difficult family.

grumpy cat wearing Santa hat.
Every Scot knows Christmas is rubbish compared to Hogmanay. Image: Shutterstock.

This year, I’m no even bothering. Just heading into a cabin in the woods for a week, to reemerge when it’s all over.

Hogmanay, though, is all about celebrating the great people in life. The ones we love and look to in times of trouble.

You get to be with pals at the bells, as well as the favourites fae the family.

Which is why I was so devastated when Omicron rolled along to turn down the fun

After two years of pandemic, I was lusting after the ceilidhs, the thrills, the door-chapping, the bottles and the camaraderie of the full-fat New Years.

people enjoying Hogmanay celebrations in Dundee City Square in 1990
Hogmanay revellers at Dundee City Square in 1990.
men carry burning torches through the streets of Comrie.
Torch-bearers at Comrie’s traditional flamebeaux event for Hogmanay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Instead, nightclubs were shut, and pubs returned to table service only.

Some pubs in Dundee chucked aabdy oot at 11pm, because they knew there would be no way to stop all the Happy Hogmanay hugs and kisses that traditionally greet the bells. Sickener.

And now, after a three-year hiatus, I’m worried that the auld Hogmanay might no come back at all.

Traditional Hogmanay was not for the faint-hearted

It was already under threat before Covid.

Even when I was wee, folk in Newbigging were saying the celebrations were a shadow of the ones seen in the 1980s.

TV entertainer Rikki Fulton as the Rev. I.M. Jolly.
No 1980s Hogmanay was complete without Rikki Fulton as the Rev. I.M. Jolly.

I was telt that the Craigton Coach Inn would basically be Bedlam for 40-odd hours as everyone in the wider parish came in for a belt of malt and a belly full of beer.

Apparently there was a waiter there who could do a backflip down a small flight of stairs, and would perform his stunt to massed drunken applause.

I’ve nae idea how true that is, but if you can confirm, please let me know.

Pals fae Dundee who are in their 60s and older have similar stories, of Hilltoon hoolies that would rage on for days. Of folk first-footing 40 flights of tenement stairs.

These days might be away. But I loved the Hogmanay I grew up with and I personally work to preserve it.

man swinging a fireball in Stonehaven's traditional ceremony in the 1970s.
Stonehaven’s traditional Hogmanay fireball ceremony in the 1970s.
Stonehaven fireball swingers in 2019.
The fireballs in 2019. The event is due to return this Hogmanay after a two year hiatus, due to Covid. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

I organise a bunkhouse some place rural every year, and get a mob of pals into it.

This year its a couple nights in Ullapool, a midnight ceilidh in the village hall, and a dook and a slab of steak pie each the next day.

I’ll first-foot my way through Moray, the Shire and Angus on my way back doon the road.

But will others be doing the same? Am I being a wee teuchter redneck, practising the old ways as the world moves on?

Now’s the time to bring it all back

I see Edinburgh is letting the fireworks loose, and getting their street party on the go again.

But that feels more of a tourist trap than a legit cultural expression.

There’s a good number of ceilidhs on across Courier Country, which augurs well.

Although they should come with a health warning.

I was at a ceilidh the other night where so few of us minded the dances fae before the pandemic that we were basically making it up as we went along.

No women’s feet were safe fae my stomping size 11s.

ceilidh dancers
Who remembers their ceilidh dances? And after a few drinks does is even matter? Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

But if we’re as clumsy with our traditions as we were at the dancing, and the trajectory of decline in things like first-footing and steak-pie chomping has been accelerated by the pandemic, then it could be a quiet Hogmanay indeed.

Which would be a shame.

It feels like that in these dark months, after a period when pleasure’s been at such a premium, we should be grabbing the chance to be back out in the streets with the pipes and the bottles.

I’ll be there, and hopefully I’ll see you there too.

