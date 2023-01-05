LYNNE HOGGAN: Who’s for a game of January bingo?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Who’s for a game of January bingo?

By Lynne Hoggan
January 5 2023, 5.18pm
hand turning over wooden blocks to reveal the year 2023
It's January and we might as well get on with it. Image: Shutterstock.

Happy new year. Or is it too late to say that?

When do you actually stop saying it? And what are the rules for this week anyway?

The first couple of weeks in January are full of all the stuff we’ve come to expect at this time of year.

People are moaning about payday being a lifetime away (which it is, by the way).

The living room looks empty now the Christmas decorations are gone.

Nobody can be bothered going back to work and, of course, the kids don’t want to go back to school.

The writer Lynne Hoggan next to a quote: "It doesn’t matter if you have plans for the year or not, if you are doing Dry January or not, if you have eaten too much and can’t be bothered going to the gym to kick start the new year diet."

(Okay, to be fair, that last one isn’t just a first couple of weeks of January thing.)

But personally, I like getting back to work.

The routine keeps me sane.

Otherwise I’m waking up every day not knowing what to do with myself, eating cheese for breakfast and wondering if there’s any point in getting dressed.

I actually forgot that this is the day I write this column, so I am currently sat here in the pub typing away.

Which means Dry January isn’t getting off to the best start either.

January 2023 calendar page, with the words 'Stop drinking' written across it.
So much for Dry January. Image: Shutterstock.

So let’s play a game of January bingo and maybe it will help to get us through the next couple of weeks.

Listen put for January bingo lingo

When you hear the following phrases, or catch people doing the following things, think of me then mark them off on the little imaginary bingo card in your head.

It might even make this month a little more bearable.

• “How was your Christmas and new year?”

• “Oh I need to get back into the healthy eating.”

woman on scales, which spell out the word 'HELP', surrounded by junk food.
Too much chocolate? It must be January. Image: Shutterstock.

• “I’ve eaten so much chocolate.”

• The person who says “Happy new year”, then hugs you awkwardly because it’s probably a little too late now for these shenanigans.

• The person who plays down their festive season, telling you “It was fairly quiet”, before going into every little detail of every little event that happened. SO IT WASN’T ACTUALLY THAT QUIET THE SUSAN, WAS IT??

• That one person in the office who gets the photo album open on their phone so you have to endure every happy family pic that’s in there.

person showing other people photos on a mobile phone.
“And that’s Colin’s mum with Sandra’s sister”. Image: Shutterstock.

• The colleague who moans daily and hates January and hates work and hates the gym and hates the fact that the festivities are over.

• The equally annoying positive one who has a planner and is already writing down New Year’s resolutions and trying to get everyone to sign up for a yoga class.

It’s just like any other month really

Good luck playing January bingo.

And whatever you do, be kind to yourself.

Because it doesn’t matter if you have plans for the year or not, if you are doing Dry January or not, if you have eaten too much and can’t be bothered going to the gym to kick start the new year diet…

Who cares?

Treat this month like any other month and get on with it.

You can do it.

Now what day did you say it was?

