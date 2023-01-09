COURIER OPINION: Dundee Council independence debate is a pointless SNP stunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Dundee Council independence debate is a pointless SNP stunt

By The Courier
January 9 2023, 5.47pm Updated: January 10 2023, 9.56am
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander takes a selfie with members of the SNP group.
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander and his SNP group. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A brief flick through the pages of today’s Courier is a reminder that we live in extremely troubled times.

Teachers across Scotland are striking over pay amid claims some are having to use foodbanks and take second jobs because the salaries are so low.

A local branch of Citizens Advice Scotland has been forced to draft in extra staff to deal with surging demand for its services amid the growing cost-of-living emergency.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf starkly admits the NHS is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis which has seen the level of care provided fall below a standard that he would want for his own family.

Humza Yousaf.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: PA/Jane Barlow.

In light of these myriad challenges facing the country, it is surely vital elected officials at all levels of governance are laser-focused on dealing with the most
pressing issues.

Instead representatives of Dundee will tonight argue over whether council leader John Alexander should write to Rishi Sunak demanding the prime minister agree to a second independence referendum.

More pressing matters for Dundee council SNP administration

In its wisdom, the SNP majority administration has decided intervening in the constitutional debate is a priority for the first council meeting of 2023.

This, of course, is simply a pointless stunt cooked up by the nationalists to keep their independence-supporting base happy.

Councillor Willie Sawers.
SNP councillor Willie Sawers is behind the motion to Dundee City Council’s first meeting of 2023.

Even if councils did have a say on constitutional matters it would still be the case that the energy of local officials would be better off devoted to more immediate concerns.

Mr Alexander is an impressive politician. But it is a stretch to imagine a missive from him would be enough to change the prime minister’s mind on the intractable subject of IndyRef2.

In happier circumstances such constitutional horseplay would be harmless enough.

But we simply don’t have time for such nonsense at the moment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Martel Maxwell with other celebrities on the set of the TV quiz show House of Games.
MARTEL MAXWELL: My quiz show memories? They're a bit like childbirth
still from the Walt Disney film peter Pan, showing Peter battling Captain Hook.
JIM SPENCE: Peter Pan trigger warning risks real harm to students
two women next to a colourful display of gladioli.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: We can't let the Dundee Flower and Food Festival wither and die
2
Humza Yousaf standing outside Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, next to an ambulance service car.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP can't blame patients for its NHS mismanagement
3
Young woman in a cloud of vape 'smoke'.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Dundee vape litter is my sign to kick this habit too
Princes WIlliam and Harry
MORAG LINDSAY: Siblings fight Harry - get over it and go and do something…
snapshots of the writer and friends as teenagers.
LINDSAY BRUCE: Ain't no party like a fake 18th birthday party
exterior of New County Hotel, showing fire damage.
COURIER OPINION: Perth fire tragedy hotel's safety records paint a troubling picture
hand turning over wooden blocks to reveal the year 2023
LYNNE HOGGAN: Who's for a game of January bingo?
Ninewells Hospital
COURIER OPINION: Lessons must be learned from NHS Tayside deaths

Most Read

1
Police outside the store in Kirkcaldy on Friday. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson.
Two women charged after man dies in Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy
2
Chantelle Cox - mum to one-year-old Harry - has had her leg amputated. Image: Chantelle Cox
Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
3
Emergency services respond to the crash on the A919 Station Road in Leuchars.
Woman taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Leuchars
4
Jason ONeil.
Jail for Dundee registered sex attacker who flashed teenager
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Game store in Dundee's Murraygate is closing on January 21. Picture shows; The Game store in Dundee. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 09/01/2023
Dundee Game store to close in latest city centre blow
3
6
still from the Walt Disney film peter Pan, showing Peter battling Captain Hook.
JIM SPENCE: Peter Pan trigger warning risks real harm to students
7
Areas of Tayside and Fife where ambulances need police escort
8
Steven Greig viciously assaulted the taxi driver on Coupar Angus Road. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for ‘refusing…
9
Dunfermline boss James McPake. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee return for James McPake brings edge to cup tie but Dark…
10
A map showing the area affected by the power cut
Hundreds of homes hit by power cut in Perthshire and Angus

More from The Courier

Owner Nalin Abeyratne outside the restaurant. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
First look: See inside Mearns seafood restaurant Cammies as it reopens under new ownership
Darren Whyte is out for the season less than a year after he missed 446 days of football. Image: SNS
Forfar star Darren Whyte on the injury that could end his season again -…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Record number of patients waiting longer at NHS Fife A&E as Humza Yousaf makes…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A Carnoustie carer has been given a 12-month warning after his failure to report a resident's fall left them waiting overnight for hospital treatment. Picture shows; Brookfield Care Home, Carnoustie. Carnoustie, Angus. Supplied by Ben MacDonald Date; 20/12/2022
Wheelie bins set on fire at Carnoustie care home
Comedian Janey Godley has vowed to continue her tour - with dates in Angus, Dundee and Perth.
As Janey Godley vows to tour despite terminal ovarian cancer diagnosis: The symptoms you…
Peter Mendham, chief executive of Bright Ascension. Image: Bright Ascension.
Dundee firm with tech on Virgin Orbit ‘absolutely gutted’ at space launch failure
CR0040527 Teacher picket line at Warddykes Primary School, Arbroath, Angus. ....Pic Paul Reid
Primary teachers in Angus take to picket lines as national strike over pay continues
Reform Street in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Man injured in Dundee city centre attack as off-duty nurse has bag stolen
The Bughties Nursing Home, Broughty Ferry. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee care home nurse laughed at resident in pain and intimidated colleagues
To go with story by Deborah Clarke. EIS members on the picket line outside Rowantree Primary School in Dundee. Picture shows; EIS members on the picket line outside Rowantree Primary School in Dundee.. Dundee. Supplied by EIS Date; 10/01/2023
Dundee primary teachers join picket lines as national strike over pay continues

Editor's Picks

Most Commented