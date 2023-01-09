ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP can’t blame patients for its NHS mismanagement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP can’t blame patients for its NHS mismanagement

By Andrew Liddle
January 9 2023, 3.54pm
Humza Yousaf standing outside Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, next to an ambulance service car.
Health Secretary and SNP MSP Humza Yousaf is being urged to act on NHS concerns. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The failings in the NHS are the SNP’s responsibility, not the fault of patients.

This might seem an obvious point, but apparently not so to the National Clinical Director, Jason Leitch (remember him?), who seems determined to claw his way back into our lives whatever the reason.

Leitch’s latest intervention is to blame you and me for the current crisis afflicting the National Health Service.

According to Leitch, “we are too big, not eating well enough, not exercising enough”, while also living longer, and thereby placing an excessive burden on health infrastructure.

The current crisis, in other words, is caused by us and our outrageous eating, excessive drinking or even, it seems, just having the audacity to stay alive.

The writer Andrew Liddle next to a quote: "Rather than discussing how to fix the problems in the health service, the SNP government has instead chosen to make independence the first item that will be debated when MSPs return to Holyrood this week following their Christmas break."

Putting aside the troubling fact that the National Clinical Director seems only to have just realised an ageing population might lead to an increased burden on the NHS, his entire framing is wrong.

The failings currently seen in the NHS are down to SNP mismanagement, not the sorry souls who have to try and use the service.

And the reality facing those sorry souls is stark.

NHS problems are not unique to Scotland, but SNP mismanagement is

It is currently estimated around 50 people are dying each week in Scotland as a result of delays in emergency healthcare.

Jason Leitch
Jason Leitch.

Meanwhile, exhausted doctors and nurses are feeling compelled to share pictures and stories of ambulances backed up in hospital forecourts, corridors overflowing with patients and the physical consequences of their own burnout.

Wards are now so overwhelmed, with so many patients trapped in hospital, that Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is resorting to sending them literally anywhere else in a bid to make room for others.

Even Leitch himself, in the same interview, was hardly reassuring when he stated: “If you have a stroke, heart attack or a fall then an ambulance will come, but the system is stretched so it needs a little more patience from everyone.”

These issues are, of course, not unique to Scotland.

The health service across the UK is struggling with a potent cocktail of seasonal flu, Covid-19 backlogs and a staffing crisis, which has been greatly exasperated by Brexit.

But this does not excuse Leitch’s ill-conceived comments or absolve the SNP government of responsibility.

SNP should be discussing NHS crisis, not wasting time on independence

It is not the fault of patients that Nicola Sturgeon, as Health Secretary, decided to cut training places for nurses, creating the record number of nursing vacancies we currently see in Scotland today.

It is not the fault of patients that Yousaf ignored warnings from the Royal College of Emergency Medicine that we would face a winter crisis.

It is not the fault of patients that, rather than discussing how to fix the problems in the health service, the SNP government has instead chosen to make independence the first item that will be debated when MSPs return to Holyrood this week following their Christmas break.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf in the Scottish Parliament.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf have both been pressed on the SNP’s response to the challenges facing the NHS.

Leitch is undoubtedly right that Scotland – like the rest of the UK and, indeed, much of the Western world – could be thinner, fitter and generally healthier.

He is also right that working from home – or wearing a mask – when you feel unwell is a considerate courtesy.

But responsibility for failures lies at the top, not the bottom.

You cannot blame long-suffering football fans for the poor performance of their team, nor patients for the current issues in the NHS.

Rather than trying to shift the blame on to us, Leitch would do better to focus his ire on those ultimately responsible for this debacle – his paymaster in Bute House and her incompetent ministers.

[[title]]

[[text]]
