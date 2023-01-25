STEVE FINAN: Flower of Scotland is a symptom of damaging trait of too many Scots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
STEVE FINAN: Flower of Scotland is a symptom of damaging trait of too many Scots

By Steve Finan
January 25 2023, 2.22pm Updated: January 25 2023, 2.24pm
Scotland's rugby team will sing Flower of Scotland before they play England at Twickenham. Image: Shutterstock.
Scotland's rugby team will sing Flower of Scotland before they play England at Twickenham. Image: Shutterstock.

Next Saturday Scotland’s rugby team play England at Twickenham. Before the game the Scots team will deliver a self-inflicted wound.

They will sing that depressing dirge Flower of Scotland.

When a battle cry is needed, this isn’t it. The tune is too slow. Too many lines end on a down-note. It sucks the life out of you.

The lyric tells of a battle 700 years ago. Even though it was a victory, it sounds like a defeat, a lament for young men that fought and died for.

They battled for just a wee bit hill and glen. And no timescale is given, it appears, for when we will see their like again.

The second verse is even more hopeless. “And in the past they must remain”. Well, there’s no point in even trying, then.

By the time the third stanza drags on about “autumn leaves lying vacant still”, I expect any formerly red-blooded Scot is reduced to melancholic inertia.

I’ve heard Flower of Scotland described as dignified.

That’s no use. You aren’t given silverware for dignity. I want a Scottish team, in any sport, to believe it can win.

Then there are the ridiculous children (though most are grown men) yodelling “proud who?” when King Edward II is be mentioned. It is embarrassing. If anything, they are celebrating proud Edward. I cringe when people do this.

We need to re-think the idea of an anthem, what it is about, and what it should achieve.

Firstly, we need something with an upbeat, uplifting tune. Because an anthem should straighten spines and jut jaws. It is something to be belted out. It should lift fists to punch the air.

Flower of Scotland? An anthem should unite us

Secondly, the lyrics. Misty glens and heather-clad mountains are fine for tourists, but that’s not the Scotland most of us know.

We should sing of the steel foundries of Motherwell, Clydeside shipyards, coal mines of Fife and Lanarkshire, paper mills of Aberdeen, and jute mills here in Dundee.

The heavy industries in which our grandfathers and grandmothers forged an unbreakable work ethic that, I’d like to think, the best of us still have within us.

But here’s the important thing. I don’t want a song that preaches nationalism or unionism or even hints at these things.

Independence will happen, or it won’t. For the purposes of choosing a national anthem it utterly doesn’t matter. An anthem is a thing that must unite us, not cause division.

Whether independence is achieved or not, we’re all Scottish.

Hold whatever political beliefs you like. But, before anything else, we’re all Scottish.

Flower of Scotland is a symptom of what I believe is a damaging trait of too many Scots. It is an inward-looking, backward-looking, maudlin whinge.

That’s not how I see Scotland. We should be, must be, a modern, confident, outward-looking country.

Surely, somewhere in a nation filled with creative people, there is a composer who can find an air to lift the head then write lyrics that stir the heart?

