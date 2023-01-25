Man, 19, charged over ‘knife’ incident after armed police swoop on Methil flats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager has been charged after armed police swooped on a block of flats in Methil.

Eyewitnesses say they saw a large police presence and an ambulance at Memorial Court shortly after 9am on Wednesday.

A number officers, armed and wearing body armour, were then seen entering the building a short time later.

It followed reports of a man carrying a knife on the town’s High Street.

Report of man in possession of knife

The area was sealed off as officers dealt with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.55am police were called to a report of a man seen in possession of a knife in High Street, Methil.

“Officers attended and searched the area and he was traced by officers a short time later at Memorial Court.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with this disturbance.

“No one was injured.”