Angus joiner’s van stolen during lunch break on Fife job

By Kieran Webster
January 25 2023, 3.01pm Updated: January 25 2023, 5.08pm
The stolen van. Image: Key Joiners Ltd
The stolen van. Image: Key Joiners Ltd

An Angus joiner had his van stolen – while on his lunch break.

Lindsay Russell, who runs Key Joiners Ltd – based in Arbroath – was at a job at a farm near Leuchars in Fife on Monday when the Ford Transit was taken.

The van, with registration number USR 400, is thought to be worth about £15,000 and about £5,000 worth of tools were inside at the time.

Susan Matthewson, Lindsay’s partner, told The Courier they may have to cancel business if they do not get the vehicle back soon.

‘We were all in disbelief’

She said: “We were all in total disbelief when we found out it had been stolen.

“My partner had stopped for his lunch break for half an hour, and it was stolen in that time.

“The van had only been left unattended for that time and he had been working just 20 feet away from it.

“It happened in a really remote area too.”

The van pictured before it had a new number plate fitted. Image: Key Joiners Ltd

The couple say the distinctive blue van, with the company’s logo on it, was spotted being driven elsewhere in Fife on Monday afternoon.

Susan said: “Needless to say, the impact this has on a small business is devastating, with having no van or tools.

“It has been gut-wrenching for us.

Sightings of van being ‘driven erratically’

“We’ve already had reported sightings with people saying they saw it driving erratically towards the Methil and Leven area.

“Apparently, it was being driven by two men with black hoods up.

“Hopefully the thieves will just abandon it somewhere so we can get it back, and the police will catch them.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating following the theft of a Ford Transit van which was reported to have been stolen from an area outside Leuchars on Monday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

