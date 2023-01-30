COURIER OPINION: Radio 1 Big Weekend is Dundee’s chance to shine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Radio 1 Big Weekend is Dundee’s chance to shine

By The Courier
January 30 2023, 3.54pm
The 1975 on stage
The 1975 are one of the first acts confirmed for Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

The return of Radio 1’s Big Weekend to Dundee in May is obviously an exciting prospect for music fans.

Within minutes of the announcement, social media was abuzz with chatter about the line-up and queries about ticket sales.

But you don’t need to know your Lewis Capaldi from your Arlo Parks to appreciate that this is also a huge opportunity for the city.

Lewis Capaldi on stage
Lewis Capaldi will play at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee. Image: Ian West/PA Wire.

Dundee hasn’t hosted the festival since 2006 when 33,000 people flocked to Camperdown Park.

And the cancellation of the planned gathering in 2020, due to Covid, cost the region’s economy dear.

The host city for the 2019 event, Middlesbrough, estimated the Radio 1 Big Weekend had brought £2 million into the Tees Valley. Swansea says its stint generated £2.4M.

music fans in Camoerdown park in 2006.
Festival goers at the Radio 1 Big Weekend at Camperdown Park, Dundee, in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee now has a chance to deliver an even greater shot in the arm to local hotels, bars and restaurants. – and to show the millions watching and listening elsewhere that this is a city where exciting things happen.

Radio 1 Big Weekend gives Dundee a unique stage

Music is big business – the industry is estimated to be worth half a billion to the Scottish economy in terms of tourism alone – and Radio 1’s Big Weekend gives Dundee an incredible platform.

Its a chance to underline it credentials as a music city; the birthplace of acts such as Michael Marra, The Associates and The View, and a place that has been bringing out the best in performers from The Beatles and David Bowie to last summer’s gigs by Stereophonics, Simply Red and Paloma Faith.

Street artist Michael Corr kneeling next to a mural of the singer Michael Marra in Dundee.
Mural artist Michael Corr and his Michael Marra portrait in Lochee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

It is an opportunity for Dundee to show the entertainment world what it’s made of; to celebrate its rising talent and to demonstrate why the city should be an essential stop on every tour.

And with expectations that the majority of the tickets will be made available to residents in the Dundee area, it’s a moment for local fans to let their hair down and enjoy an experience that will live long in their memories.

The stage is set for a Big Weekend and Dundee is perfectly placed to make it happen

