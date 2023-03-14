COURIER OPINION: Lomond Hills Hotel closure shows how firms are at risk – and why Chancellor must act

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Lomond Hills Hotel closure shows how firms are at risk – and why Chancellor must act

By The Courier
March 14 2023, 10.35am Updated: March 14 2023, 1.24pm
Lomond Hills Hotel exterior.
The Lomond Hills Hotel has closed but it's not the only one facing a 'perfect storm' of trading challenges.

The Lomond Hills Hotel first opened its doors in 1733, more than a decade before Culloden.

In the almost 300 years since it began welcoming guests as a coaching inn, the Freuchie hostelry has endured boom times and bust.

But now, finally, a “perfect storm” of financial headwinds has forced it to close its doors.

Lomond Hills Hotel exterior
The Lomond Hills Hotel has been a Freuchie landmark for 290 years.

For the 17 staff immediately being made redundant it is a life-changing event. And for the community at large it is a considerable loss.

But it also says much about the current state of the hospitality sector more generally, and how close to the wind many SME businesses are sailing.

The current squeeze on disposable incomes, coming hot on the heels of the Covid pandemic and Brexit impacts, is making it incredibly difficult – and sometimes utterly impossible – for many businesses to make ends meet.

Tomorrow, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will reveal his spring Budget.

If further economic carnage is to be mitigated against, firms like the Lomond Hills Hotel should be at the forefront of his thinking as he finesses his Budget speech.

