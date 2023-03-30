ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in just 100 hours Humza Yousaf is heading for failure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in just 100 hours Humza Yousaf is heading for failure

For a leader without his troubles to seek, Humza Yousaf has taken just moments to set himself up for failure.  

Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
Humza Yousaf
By Andrew Liddle

The success or failure of political leaders is often defined by their first 100 days in office.

Recognition of this reality emerged with Franklin Delano Roosevelt – better known as FDR – after his victory in the 1932 U.S Presidential Election.

With a thumping mandate (he carried all but six states), a top team – so brilliant it would be nicknamed the Brain Trust – and a clear vision, FDR took his 100 days and created the New Deal era.

Unfortunately for Humza Yousaf, his leadership will be defined not by the first 100 days but the first 100 hours.

For a leader without his troubles to seek, he has taken just moments to set himself up for failure.

The problems began as soon as the result was announced.

As the establishment candidate, Yousaf needed not just to win but to win big to justify the faith that had been put in him by everyone from Nicola Sturgeon down.

Instead, he limped over the line, securing the leadership on second preferences.

He was the first choice of fewer than half of SNP members who bothered to vote – a number that falls to just over a third when you include SNP members who were not inspired enough to cast a ballot at all.

This, then, is about as far as you can get from a thumping mandate.

Yousaf might have survived this setback if he had stayed true to his promise to embrace a big tent by bringing in the other candidates – notably Kate Forbes – who had attracted so much support among the membership.

Andrew Liddle's quote on Humza Yousaf: "For a leader without his troubles to seek, he has taken just moments to set himself up for failure."

Instead, he contrived to remove Forbes from office, making a tokenistic offer of the Rural Affairs portfolio that he knew would be rejected.

Forbes – who, incidentally, is more popular among the public than Yousaf – had performed well in one of the top portfolios in the Scottish Government for several years.

To take a demotion would have been an insult, and many of Forbes’ supporters soon followed her in quitting the government.

This is bad politics by Yousaf on several levels.

It has immediately and fundamentally weakened his premiership, creating a powerful cohort of rebels-in-waiting.

As one of FDR’s successors observed, it is always better to have your enemies inside the tent pissing out, than outside the tent pissing in.

Should things start to go wrong for Yousaf – as will happen when the SNP lose the coming by-election in Rutherglen and Hamilton West – he will not have the loyalty and goodwill of his backbenches to rely on. Indeed, rebels among the SNP’s Westminster group in particular may be the first to push for a change in leadership, given their seats are the most immediate in jeopardy.

By picking his cabinet based on loyalty rather than ability, Yousaf has failed to choose a top team and instead determined to continue with the mismanagement and incompetence that came to epitomise the final years of Sturgeon’s reign.

Unfortunately, as Yousaf will know from his own experience, nepotism and talent rarely go hand in hand and, as such, little can be expected from his cabinet and wider administration. This is a government based on little trust and even less brain.

All this, less than 100 hours in, will make it almost impossible for Yousaf to deliver on his vision, vague and nebulous though it was.

Indeed, not only is Yousaf not offering a New Deal, he is actually offering the same deal just in a more incompetent and cack-handed fashion.

His first act – quite literally after stepping off the podium – was to demand a Section 30 order from the UK Government to hold another independence referendum, exactly as his predecessor had done.

Ignoring the dubious authority of this given he wasn’t yet first minister, it was immediately and predictably rejected by Rishi Sunak, just as it was when his predecessor had asked for one.

At the same time, he is apparently determined to push forward with the discredited Gender Recognition Reform Bill, which not only divided his party but deeply damaged the SNP’s reputation with large swathes of the country.

His decision to continue the cooperation agreement with the Scottish Green Party means the ever-increasing prospect of more flawed policies, such as the deposit return scheme, foisted on Scotland’s weary business community.

FDR’s 100 days laid the groundwork for an unprecedented four-term government, lasting for more than a decade and ushering in an era of American prosperity at home and hegemony abroad.

In contrast, it is hard to see how Yousaf’s 100 hours set him up for anything other than a brief and undignified term in office.

When exactly he will be forced out is, of course, impossible to predict, but the next General Election, expected within 18 months, will be a key pinch point.

Either way, Yousaf should make sure he enjoys his first 100 days as, on current form, there certainly won’t be many more of them.

